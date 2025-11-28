Over 70 4k Blu-ray Discs Released In November, 2025

Over seventy 4k Blu-ray Disc titles released during the month of November, 2025. Here are some of our top picks for enjoyment in your home theater, all of which are new to 4k Blu-ray!

John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat was restored from the original camera negatives for an absolute banger in 4k. Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is an action-packed thriller that excels on 4k Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures. Universal Pictures submarine thriller U-571 arrived in 4k for the first time in the US and looks great in your home theater. Sydney Pollack’s 7x Oscar winner Out of Africa has been restored in 4k and the results are remarkable.

The Luc Besson Collection released with nine films from the acclaimed director, some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US. The Conjuring: Last Rites released on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. and does not disappoint with another quality ‘Conjuring’ title. Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) was finally restored in 4k and the new presentation from Criterion delivers a rich color grade in Dolby Vision. And, Pride & Prejudice (2005) celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a new 4k restoration from Universal Pictures that’s absolutely gorgeous in 4k with HDR. See all new 4k releases below during the month of November, 2025!

4k Blu-ray Releases, November 2025

Nov. 4, 2025

Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!

Universal Amazon Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!

Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon Outland (1981) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Arrow Video Amazon SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

Nov. 10, 2025

The New Avengers Series One & Two 10-disc Collection Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW!

Nov. 11, 2025

Caught Stealing (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Nov. 18, 2025

Casino (1995) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

A Better Tomorrow Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

(1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon Casino (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon Dark City (1998) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon Él (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hells Angels (1930) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Howards End (1992) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Red Planet (2000) UHD w/reversible sleeve Arrow Amazon NEW!

UHD w/reversible sleeve Arrow Amazon Rent (2005) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon The Americas (2025) TV Mini-Series 2-disc edition Universal Amazon NEW!

TV Mini-Series 2-disc edition Universal Amazon U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Ultraman 4K Discovery 4 seasons Amazon NEW!

Nov. 24, 1025

The Agatha Christie Collection (Regions A/B/C) w/booklet + 4 mini-posters Amazon UK

Nov. 25, 2025

The Long Walk (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1953) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Abbott and Costello Meet The Invisible Man (1951) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy (1955) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Alec Guinness: Masterpiece Collection (Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob, The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

(Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob, The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Anemone (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Depraved (2019) IFC Films Amazon NEW!

IFC Films Amazon Eleven Days, Eleven Nights 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Mixed Blood (1984) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon NEW!

20th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon Primitive War (2025) 4k UHD Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon Ruby (1977) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Sisters (2006) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/CD Severin Amazon NEW!

3-disc 4k UHD/BD/CD Severin Amazon Sleepless (2001) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Beastmaster (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon The Boys Next Door (1985) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon The Long Walk (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!

Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Tromeo & Juliet (1996) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

Also Read: Over 100 4k Blu-rays Released In October, 2025