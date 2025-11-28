Home4k Blu-rayOver 70 4k Blu-ray Discs Released In November, 2025
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Over 70 4k Blu-ray Discs Released In November, 2025

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Eyes Wide Shut 1999 4k UHD Criterion
Out of Africa (1985) 4k Blu-ray
Pride & Prejudice 4k UHD BD Digital
The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD
The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection
U-571 (2000) Limited Edition SteelBook
Hard Boiled 1992 4k UHD

Over seventy 4k Blu-ray Disc titles released during the month of November, 2025. Here are some of our top picks for enjoyment in your home theater, all of which are new to 4k Blu-ray!

John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat was restored from the original camera negatives for an absolute banger in 4k. Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is an action-packed thriller that excels on 4k Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures. Universal Pictures submarine thriller U-571 arrived in 4k for the first time in the US and looks great in your home theater. Sydney Pollack’s 7x Oscar winner Out of Africa has been restored in 4k and the results are remarkable.

The Luc Besson Collection released with nine films from the acclaimed director, some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US. The Conjuring: Last Rites released on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. and does not disappoint with another quality ‘Conjuring’ title. Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) was finally restored in 4k and the new presentation from Criterion delivers a rich color grade in Dolby Vision. And, Pride & Prejudice (2005) celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a new 4k restoration from Universal Pictures that’s absolutely gorgeous in 4k with HDR. See all new 4k releases below during the month of November, 2025!

4k Blu-ray Releases, November 2025

Nov. 4, 2025

Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD
Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon
  • Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
  • John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Outland (1981) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

Nov. 10, 2025

  • The New Avengers Series One & Two 10-disc Collection Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW!

Nov. 11, 2025

Caught Stealing 4k Blu-ray
Caught Stealing (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
  • Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!
  • Burden of Dreams (1982) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
  • Cafe Mondo (1982) Standard Edition Mondo Amazon NEW!
  • Caught Stealing (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
  • Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) – Ultimate Collector’s Edition IconArt Amazon NEW!
  • HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook reissue Amazon
  • Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital reissue Amazon
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 50th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 4k 50th Anniversary Amazon NEW!
  • Renfield (2023) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Scarface (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Ultimate Collector’s Series SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
  • Snowden (2016) 4k UHD BD Shout Studios Amazon NEW!
  • Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025) SteelBook Decal Amazon NEW!
  • Spotlight (2015) 10th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
  • Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD re-issue Amazon NEW!
  • The Count of Monte Cristo (2024) 4k UHD Amazon NEW!
  • The Descent (2005) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
  • The Howling (1981) 4k UHD/BD Digital Amazon NEW!
  • The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 9 movies Sony Amazon NEW!
  • The Mask (1994) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • The Naked Gun (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
  • Together (2025) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
  • U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!
  • U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!

Nov. 18, 2025

Casino - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook
Casino (1995) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • A Better Tomorrow Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Casino (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Dark City (1998) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Él (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Hells Angels (1930) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Howards End (1992) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon NEW!
  • Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Red Planet (2000) UHD w/reversible sleeve Arrow Amazon NEW!
  • Rent (2005) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!
  • The Americas (2025) TV Mini-Series 2-disc edition Universal Amazon NEW!
  • U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Ultraman 4K Discovery 4 seasons Amazon NEW!

Nov. 24, 1025

  • The Agatha Christie Collection (Regions A/B/C) w/booklet + 4 mini-posters Amazon UK

Nov. 25, 2025

The Long Walk 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
The Long Walk (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
  • Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1953) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Abbott and Costello Meet The Invisible Man (1951) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy (1955) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Alec Guinness: Masterpiece Collection (Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob, The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Anemone (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Depraved (2019) IFC Films Amazon NEW!
  • Eleven Days, Eleven Nights 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Mixed Blood (1984) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW!
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon NEW!
  • Primitive War (2025) 4k UHD Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon NEW!
  • Ruby (1977) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
  • Sisters (2006) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/CD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Sleepless (2001) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
  • The Beastmaster (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Boys Next Door (1985) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Long Walk (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
  • Tromeo & Juliet (1996) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

Also Read: Over 100 4k Blu-rays Released In October, 2025

Previous article
Tron: Ares Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital
Next article
A 4k TV For Only $194? See This Black Friday Limited Time Deal.
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

A 4k TV For Only $194? See This Black Friday Limited...

DealFinder - 0
Tron Ares 4k SteelBook ext int

Tron: Ares Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD &...

HD Report - 0
Panasonic-DP-UB820-K-angle-stock

The Best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players, 2025: Black Friday Prices

HD Report - 0