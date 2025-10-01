Home4k Blu-rayThe Conjuring: Last Rites Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k UHD,...
The Conjuring: Last Rites Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Conjuring Last Rites 4k SteelBook
The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for The Conjuring: Last Rites on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats for streaming or download on Oct. 7, 2025.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD arrive on Nov. 25, 2025. The physical media release includes a include a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently priced $37.95 (4k SteelBook), $27.95 (4k Blu-ray), $30.99 (Blu-ray), and $24.49 (DVD) on Amazon.

In Digital 4k UHD/HD, The Conjuring: Last Rites is priced $24.99 on Prime Video.

Special Features

  • Last Rites: An Era Ends – featurette (8:45)
  • The Conjuring: Crafting Scares – featurette (8:40)
  • Michael Chaves: Believer – featurette (7:04)
  • Optional English SDH, Parisian French, Latin Spanish, Danish, Finnish, German, Italian, Norwegian, and Swedish subtitles for the main feature
The Conjuring Last Rites poster
The Conjuring: Last Rites Rent/Purchase Prime Video
The Conjuring Last Rites 4k SteelBook specs
The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: From New Line Cinema comes the ninth entry in the more than $2 billion theatrical Conjuring universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran.

The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.

Farmiga and Wilson star alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, who portray Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, as well as Steve Coulter returning as Father Gordon, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

