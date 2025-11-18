Pride & Prejudice Celebrates 20 Years With First 4k Blu-ray Release In Limited Collector’s Edition

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary 4k Limited Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Focus Features’ 4x Oscar nominated Pride & Prejudice (2005) is releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The film celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Limited Collectible Edition and standard edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on November 25, 2025.

Each 4k Blu-ray edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code, as well as bonus features (listed below). The Limited Collectible Edition also includes a 42-page book featuring photographs and information about the film’s production.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Pride & Prejudice is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HD10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary 4k Limited Collector’s Edition is priced $54.99 on Amazon while the standard edition is priced $33.98 on Amazon. (Both include Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Special Features

Conversations with the Cast

Jane Austen: Ahead of Her Time

A Bennet Family Portrait

HBO First Look: Pride & Prejudice

The Politics of 18th Century Dating

The Stately Homes of Pride & Prejudice

Feature commentary with director Joe Wright

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Description: Keira Knightley shines as Elizabeth Bennet in this stunning adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic tale of romance in Georgian England. As one of five wealthy sisters pressured by their parents to get married, Elizabeth, despite being courted by several worthy suitors, finds herself inexplicably drawn to the egotistical young Mr. Darcy (Matthew MacFadyen). Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn, Jena Malone, Rosamund Pike, and Judi Dench co-star. 129 min. Widescreen; Soundtrack: English.





