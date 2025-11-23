Home4k Blu-rayEyes Wide Shut Starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Is Releasing In...
Eyes Wide Shut Starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Is Releasing In 4k. Get 50% Off!

Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman is releasing in 4k for the first time on November 25, 2025. And, right now the 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray and Blu-ray (with new restored presentation) are on sale for 50% off the list price on Amazon!

The new 4k restoration and remaster features Dolby Vision HDR and was supervised and approved by director of photography Larry Smith. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The editions include bonus material such as an essay by author Megan Abbott and a 1999 interview with filmmaker and actor Sydney Pollack, new interviews, archival interview with Christiane Kubrick, a press conference from 1999 with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and more.

Eyes Wide Shut from The Criterion Collection is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) on 4k UHD/BD and $19.98 (List: 39.95) on Blu-ray Disc. Buy on Amazon

4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • PLUS: An essay by author Megan Abbott and a 1999 interview with filmmaker and actor Sydney Pollack
  • New 4K digital restoration of the international version of the film, supervised and approved by director of photography Larry Smith, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
  • New interviews with Smith, photographer and second-unit director Lisa Leone, and Stanley Kubrick archivist Georgina Orgill
  • Archival interview with Christiane Kubrick, director Stanley Kubrick’s wife
  • Never Just a Dream (2019), featuring interviews with producer Jan Harlan; Katharina Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick’s daughter; and Anthony Frewin, Kubrick’s personal assistant
  • Lost Kubrick: The Unfinished Films of Stanley Kubrick (2007)
  • Kubrick Remembered (2014), featuring interviews with actors Todd Field and Leelee Sobieski and filmmaker Steven Spielberg
  • Kubrick’s 1998 acceptance speech for the Directors Guild of America’s D. W. Griffith Award
  • Press conference from 1999, featuring Harlan and actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
  • Teaser and trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Amazon Bundles Movies From the 80s In 4k & Blu-ray/Digital Collections
