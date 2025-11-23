Eyes Wide Shut Starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Is Releasing In 4k. Get 50% Off!

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 4k UHD/BD from Criterion Buy on Amazon

Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman is releasing in 4k for the first time on November 25, 2025. And, right now the 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray and Blu-ray (with new restored presentation) are on sale for 50% off the list price on Amazon!

The new 4k restoration and remaster features Dolby Vision HDR and was supervised and approved by director of photography Larry Smith. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The editions include bonus material such as an essay by author Megan Abbott and a 1999 interview with filmmaker and actor Sydney Pollack, new interviews, archival interview with Christiane Kubrick, a press conference from 1999 with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and more.

Eyes Wide Shut from The Criterion Collection is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) on 4k UHD/BD and $19.98 (List: 39.95) on Blu-ray Disc.



4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

PLUS: An essay by author Megan Abbott and a 1999 interview with filmmaker and actor Sydney Pollack

New 4K digital restoration of the international version of the film, supervised and approved by director of photography Larry Smith, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

New interviews with Smith, photographer and second-unit director Lisa Leone, and Stanley Kubrick archivist Georgina Orgill

Archival interview with Christiane Kubrick, director Stanley Kubrick’s wife

Never Just a Dream (2019), featuring interviews with producer Jan Harlan; Katharina Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick’s daughter; and Anthony Frewin, Kubrick’s personal assistant

Lost Kubrick: The Unfinished Films of Stanley Kubrick (2007)

Kubrick Remembered (2014), featuring interviews with actors Todd Field and Leelee Sobieski and filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Kubrick’s 1998 acceptance speech for the Directors Guild of America’s D. W. Griffith Award

Press conference from 1999, featuring Harlan and actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Teaser and trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing