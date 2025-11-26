Home4k Blu-rayTron: Ares Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming...
Tron: Ares Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

Tron Ares 4k SteelBook ext int

Disney/Buena Vista has revealed the release dates and details for Tron: Ares (2025) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie will first premiere for home viewing on December 2, 2025. Disc formats will arrive on January 6, 2026.

The 4k Blu-ray release includes a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray editions and with select digital services include 5 featurettes and 3 deleted scenes.

Tron: Ares is priced $29.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video, and other platforms. Pre-orders for the disc editions are pending.

Special Features

  • The Journey To Tron: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of Tron: Ares.
  • Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.
  • The Artistry Of Tron: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating Tron: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.
  • Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.
  • The Legacy Of Tron: Decades after Tron first took the world by storm, and with Tron: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for Tron: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.
  • Deleted Scenes:
    • Seth’s Date
    • Burning Man
    • Lisberger Cameo
Tron Ares 2025 digital poster wide
Tron: Ares (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Prime Video
