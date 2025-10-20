Sydney Pollack’s Out of Africa (1995) Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos!

Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sydney Pollack’s 7x Oscar winner Out of Africa (1995) is releasing in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on November 18, 2025. The 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a Digital Copy.

Legacy bonus features include A Song of Africa: An Original Documentary, Feature Commentary with Sydney Pollack, Deleted Scenes, and Theatrical Trailer.

Pre-orders of Out of Africa (1995) on 4k Blu-ray are currently $23.19 on Amazon and $19.99 at Walmart.

Description: Winner of 7 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Out of Africa is a cinematic masterpiece filled with breathtaking passion and majestic imagery. Robert Redford and Meryl Streep star in the fascinating true story of a woman who travels to Kenya to be with her cold husband and falls in love with a mysterious adventurer. Directed by Sydney Pollack, this epic tale of love, loss and self-discovery amid the stunning vistas of the African continent is an unparalleled filmmaking achievement.

Logline: In 20th-century colonial Kenya, a Danish baroness/plantation owner has a passionate love affair with a free-spirited big-game hunter.