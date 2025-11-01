Home4k Blu-rayHard Boiled (1992) Has Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Hard Boiled (1992) Has Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD
Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat has been restored in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray! The Limited Edition arrives on November 4, 2025 from Shout! Studios.

On 4k Blu-ray, Hard Boiled is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Sound is provided in Cantonese and English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The Hard Boiled (1992) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $44.99 (List: $64.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Content

  • 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative
  • Presented in Dolby Vision
  • Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release
  • Audio Commentary with Director John Woo and Film Journalist Drew Tayler
  • Audio Commentary with Film Historian Frank Djeng
  • Audio Commentary with Director John Woo, Producer Terence Chang, Filmmaker Roger Avary, and Critic Dave Kehr (Recorded by The Criterion Collection)
  • Violent Night: Interview with Director John Woo
  • Boiling Over: Interview with Actor Anthony Wong
  • No Time For Failure: Interview with Producer Terence Chang
  • Hard To Resist: Interview with Screenwriter Gordon Chan
  • Boiled to Perfection: Interview with Screenwriter Chung Hang Ku
  • Body Count Blues: Interview with Composer Michael Gibbs
  • Hong Kong Confidential: Inside Hard Boiled with Author Grady Hendrix
  • Gun-Fu Fever: Interview with Author Leon Hunt
  • Chewing The Fat: Interview Academic with Lin Feng
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Trailers
  • Image Gallery

Description: In this genre-defining masterpiece from action legend John Woo (Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2, The Killer), a cop (Chow Yun-Fat, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, The Killer) who loses his partner in a shoot-out with gun smugglers goes on a mission to catch them. In order to get closer to the leaders of the ring he joins forces with an undercover cop (Tony Leung, In the Mood for Love, Marvel’s Shang-Chi) who’s working as a gangster hitman. They use all means of excessive force to find them.

Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD spec
Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous article
‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Has Been Restored In 4k With HDR
Next article
The Breakfast Club Is Releasing In 4k For The First Time
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray digital nov 4 2025

This Week’s New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Nov. 4, 2025

HD Report - 0
The Breakfast Club (1985) 4k UHD BD Criterion

The Breakfast Club Is Releasing In 4k For The First Time

HD Report - 0
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) 4k UHD

‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Has Been Restored In 4k...

HD Report - 0