Hard Boiled (1992) Has Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition

John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat has been restored in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray! The Limited Edition arrives on November 4, 2025 from Shout! Studios.

On 4k Blu-ray, Hard Boiled is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Sound is provided in Cantonese and English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The Hard Boiled (1992) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $44.99 (List: $64.99).

Bonus Content

4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative

Presented in Dolby Vision

Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

Audio Commentary with Director John Woo and Film Journalist Drew Tayler

Audio Commentary with Film Historian Frank Djeng

Audio Commentary with Director John Woo, Producer Terence Chang, Filmmaker Roger Avary, and Critic Dave Kehr (Recorded by The Criterion Collection)

Violent Night: Interview with Director John Woo

Boiling Over: Interview with Actor Anthony Wong

No Time For Failure: Interview with Producer Terence Chang

Hard To Resist: Interview with Screenwriter Gordon Chan

Boiled to Perfection: Interview with Screenwriter Chung Hang Ku

Body Count Blues: Interview with Composer Michael Gibbs

Hong Kong Confidential: Inside Hard Boiled with Author Grady Hendrix

Gun-Fu Fever: Interview with Author Leon Hunt

Chewing The Fat: Interview Academic with Lin Feng

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Trailers

Image Gallery

Description: In this genre-defining masterpiece from action legend John Woo (Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2, The Killer), a cop (Chow Yun-Fat, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, The Killer) who loses his partner in a shoot-out with gun smugglers goes on a mission to catch them. In order to get closer to the leaders of the ring he joins forces with an undercover cop (Tony Leung, In the Mood for Love, Marvel’s Shang-Chi) who’s working as a gangster hitman. They use all means of excessive force to find them.