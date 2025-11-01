Hard Boiled (1992) Has Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat has been restored in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray! The Limited Edition arrives on November 4, 2025 from Shout! Studios.
On 4k Blu-ray, Hard Boiled is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Sound is provided in Cantonese and English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
The Hard Boiled (1992) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $44.99 (List: $64.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Bonus Content
- 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative
- Presented in Dolby Vision
- Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release
- Audio Commentary with Director John Woo and Film Journalist Drew Tayler
- Audio Commentary with Film Historian Frank Djeng
- Audio Commentary with Director John Woo, Producer Terence Chang, Filmmaker Roger Avary, and Critic Dave Kehr (Recorded by The Criterion Collection)
- Violent Night: Interview with Director John Woo
- Boiling Over: Interview with Actor Anthony Wong
- No Time For Failure: Interview with Producer Terence Chang
- Hard To Resist: Interview with Screenwriter Gordon Chan
- Boiled to Perfection: Interview with Screenwriter Chung Hang Ku
- Body Count Blues: Interview with Composer Michael Gibbs
- Hong Kong Confidential: Inside Hard Boiled with Author Grady Hendrix
- Gun-Fu Fever: Interview with Author Leon Hunt
- Chewing The Fat: Interview Academic with Lin Feng
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Trailers
- Image Gallery
Description: In this genre-defining masterpiece from action legend John Woo (Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2, The Killer), a cop (Chow Yun-Fat, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, The Killer) who loses his partner in a shoot-out with gun smugglers goes on a mission to catch them. In order to get closer to the leaders of the ring he joins forces with an undercover cop (Tony Leung, In the Mood for Love, Marvel’s Shang-Chi) who’s working as a gangster hitman. They use all means of excessive force to find them.