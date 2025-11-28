HomeNewsA 4k TV For Only $194? See This Black Friday Limited Time...
A 4k TV For Only $194? See This Black Friday Limited Time Deal.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Buy on Amazon

This 4k Ultra HD TV is the lowest price it has ever been. The 43″ Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is on sale for only $194.99 during Black Friday on Amazon. The sale amounts to a huge 41% discount off the list price of $329.99!

The 43″ Fire TV 4-Series supports HDR10 and HLG HDR formats, utilizes Alexa Voice Remote, includes Smart TV streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, and features pairing with Bluetooth headphones!

Need a larger screen? Amazon also has 50% and 55% screen sizes of the same model on sale during Black Friday.

Features

  • The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series — now even better: A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life.
  • Built by Amazon, the Fire TV 4-Series brings crisp picture quality, superior streaming, and the magic of Alexa to everyday entertainment.
  • 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.
  • Use the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced to easily find, launch, and control your content. You can even check the weather, sports scores, and more.
  • Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Subscription fees may apply.
  • Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.
  • Fire TV adds new Alexa skills all the time, like dimming the lights or viewing your camera. Use AirPlay to share videos, photos, and more from compatible devices (sold separately) to your TV.
  • Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect all your gaming, cable, and audio equipment.
  • Pair Bluetooth-compatible headphones to your TV for a private listening experience.

