Sinners, The Amateur, Fallout: Season 1, & More Disc & Digital Releases Tuesday, July 8

What are the new disc and digital releases for the week of Tuesday, July 8, 2025? Let’s start with what is likely to be one of the best disc/digital releases of the year, and that’s Ryan Coogler’s Sinners on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fallout: Season One arrives in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment including a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne hits stores in all disc formats.

Arriving for the first time in 4k, you can pick up the long-awaited upgrade of Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon from Criterion, the classic teen comedy Clueless (1995) from Paramount in standard and SteelBook editions. And, Universal’s Earthquake (1974) has been restored and remastered in 4k Ultra HD and available in standard and SteelBook editions.

On Blu-ray Disc, you can find Lois & Clark: The Complete Series in a 20-disc from Warner Bros., See: The Complete Series in a 6-disc set from Fifth Season, Murdoch Mysteries: Season 18 in a 6-disc set from Acorn Media, and Man on Wire (2008) from Magnolia. Expected digital releases include Karate Kid: Legends (2025) and The Unholy Trinity (2025), along with confirmed streaming/download availability of The Shrouds starring Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger.



New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, July 8, 2025

4k Blu-ray Disc

Sinners (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Abigail (2024) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Barry Lyndon (1975) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Batman Ninja (2018) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

Warner Bros. Amazon Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 30th Anniv. Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 30th Anniv. Paramount Amazon Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Collectible SteelBook 30th Anniv. Edition Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Collectible SteelBook 30th Anniv. Edition Paramount Amazon Exclusive Earthquake (1974) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon Fallout Season One 4k SteelBook MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k SteelBook MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive Fallout Season One 4k Blu-ray MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon In a Violent Nature (2024) 4k SteelBook Shudder Amazon NEW!

4k SteelBook Shudder Amazon Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon Sinners (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon The Amateur (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon The Little Things (2021) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

Warner Bros. Amazon Until Dawn (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Disc

Lois & Clark: The Complete Series 20-disc set Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Abigail (2024) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Barry Lyndon (1975) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 30th Anniv. Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 30th Anniv. Paramount Amazon Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Collectible SteelBook 30th Anniv. Edition Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Collectible SteelBook 30th Anniv. Edition Paramount Amazon Exclusive Earthquake (1974) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon Grave of the Fireflies (1988) Shout! Amazon NEW!

Shout! Amazon Lois & Clark: The Complete Series 20-disc set Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

20-disc set Warner Bros. Amazon Man on Wire (2008) Magnolia Amazon NEW!

Magnolia Amazon Murdoch Mysteries: Season 18 6-disc set Acorn Amazon

6-disc set Acorn Amazon Fallout Season One MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon See: The Complete Series 6-disc set Fifth Season Amazon

6-disc set Fifth Season Amazon Sinners (2025) HD Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

HD Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon The Amateur (2025) Blu-ray/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon The Legend of Ochi (2025) A24 Amazon

A24 Amazon Until Dawn (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon See all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon

Digital

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases.