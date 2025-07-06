Sinners, The Amateur, Fallout: Season 1, & More Disc & Digital Releases Tuesday, July 8

What are the new disc and digital releases for the week of Tuesday, July 8, 2025? Let’s start with what is likely to be one of the best disc/digital releases of the year, and that’s Ryan Coogler’s Sinners on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fallout: Season One arrives in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment including a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne hits stores in all disc formats.
Arriving for the first time in 4k, you can pick up the long-awaited upgrade of Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon from Criterion, the classic teen comedy Clueless (1995) from Paramount in standard and SteelBook editions. And, Universal’s Earthquake (1974) has been restored and remastered in 4k Ultra HD and available in standard and SteelBook editions.
On Blu-ray Disc, you can find Lois & Clark: The Complete Series in a 20-disc from Warner Bros., See: The Complete Series in a 6-disc set from Fifth Season, Murdoch Mysteries: Season 18 in a 6-disc set from Acorn Media, and Man on Wire (2008) from Magnolia. Expected digital releases include Karate Kid: Legends (2025) and The Unholy Trinity (2025), along with confirmed streaming/download availability of The Shrouds starring Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, July 8, 2025
4k Blu-ray Disc
- Abigail (2024) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Barry Lyndon (1975) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Batman Ninja (2018) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 30th Anniv. Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Collectible SteelBook 30th Anniv. Edition Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- Earthquake (1974) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- Fallout Season One 4k SteelBook MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- Fallout Season One 4k Blu-ray MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- In a Violent Nature (2024) 4k SteelBook Shudder Amazon NEW!
- Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Sinners (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Amateur (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW!
- The Little Things (2021) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Until Dawn (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray Disc
- Abigail (2024) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Barry Lyndon (1975) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 30th Anniv. Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Clueless (1995) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Collectible SteelBook 30th Anniv. Edition Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- Earthquake (1974) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- Grave of the Fireflies (1988) Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Lois & Clark: The Complete Series 20-disc set Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Man on Wire (2008) Magnolia Amazon NEW!
- Murdoch Mysteries: Season 18 6-disc set Acorn Amazon
- Fallout Season One MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- See: The Complete Series 6-disc set Fifth Season Amazon
- Sinners (2025) HD Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Amateur (2025) Blu-ray/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW!
- The Legend of Ochi (2025) A24 Amazon
- Until Dawn (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
Digital
- Else (2025) Prime Video NEW!
- Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Prime Video – expected
- The Shrouds (2025) Prime Video NEW!
- The Unholy Trinity (2025) Prime Video – expected
