The Amateur Release Dates On Disc & Digital (4k/HD/DVD)

The Amateur (2025) 4k Blu-ray
The Amateur (2025) starring Rami Malek is set to release in digital formats on June 10 and in disc formats on July 8, 2025, from 20th Century Studios Home Entertainment.

The 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition of The Amateur includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

Special features include featurettes The Team, The World, The Pool, The Score, as well as five deleted scenes.

Disc specs and pre-orders are pending.

Special Features

  • The Team – Join the cast and crew as they reflect on what drew them to this bold project. Rami Malek shares his dual experience as both actor and producer. Director James Hawes and others discuss how the script blends emotional depth and high-stakes action.
  • The World – Explore how the film’s production combined real-world locations with intricate set designs to create a visually stunning and immersive world, from the shadowy halls of CIA headquarters to the bustling streets of Europe.
  • The Pool – Go behind the scenes as the talented creative team uncovers how Charlie’s ingenious plan involving the sky pool was conceived, planned and executed, blending practical effects and cutting-edge technology to deliver a show-stopping moment.
  • The Score – Listen in as the composer and director talk about the challenges of creating the score’s various themes — and using unusual instruments and techniques — to bring emotion and drama to this unique thriller.
  • Deleted Scenes:
    • Sarah Wonders How Charlie Can Trust His CIA Bosses
    • Henderson Blasts Heller for Failing a Training Exercise
    • Heller Tracks Gretchen Through Paris
    • A Third Assassin Chases Heller Through the Hotel Basement
    • Heller Asks Inquiline Some Personal Questions
  • Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
Logline: When his supervisors at the CIA refuse to take action after his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, a decoder takes matters into his own hands.

