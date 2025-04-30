HomeBlu-ray DiscApple TV's See The Complete Series Is Releasing on Blu-ray Disc
Apple TV's See The Complete Series Is Releasing on Blu-ray Disc

See The Complete Series Blu-ray
“See – The Complete Series” Blu-ray 6-disc box set. Buy on Amazon

All three seasons of Apple TV’s “See” have been packaged in ‘The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray Disc. The 6-disc collection arrives on July 8, 2025, from LA-based distributor Fifth Season (who also distributes Apple TV+ series “Severance” and “Truth Be Told” on Blu-ray).

On Blu-ray, episodes of “See” are presented in 1080p at 2.10:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

The total run time of “See – The Complete Series” is approximately 1,292 minutes spanning 24 episodes from 2019 – 2022.

“See – The Complete Series” has a list price of $99.98. Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee)

See The Complete Series Blu-ray specs
“See – The Complete Series” Blu-ray 6-disc box set. Buy on Amazon

Description: After a deadly virus centuries ago, humanity lost the ability to see. Vision is now a myth. In a hidden mountain village, twins are born with sight, disrupting the kingdom’s balance. Hunted by a ruthless queen, the twins and their family embark on a perilous journey that could change everything. In Season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more Nearly a year after defeating his brother Edo, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) lives alone in the forest. When a Trivantian scientist creates a devastating sighted weapon that threatens humanity, Baba returns to Paya to protect his tribe once more.

Drop, Last Breath, Paddington in Peru, Star Trek: Section 31, & More Blu-ray & Digital Releases
