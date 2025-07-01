Ballerina, Thunderbolts*, Warfare, & More Disc & Digital Releases Tuesday, July 1

Home4k Blu-rayBallerina, Thunderbolts*, Warfare, & More Disc & Digital Releases Tuesday, July 1
Thunderbolts digital poster
Primary Colors 4k UHD Collectors Edition Shout
Ultraman: The Adventure Begins (1987) Premium Limited Edition Blu-ray
Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD
Warfare (2025) 4k UHD
Call of the Night Premium Blu-ray
From the World of John Wick Ballerina digital poster
Death of a Unicorn Blu-ray
Thunderbolts digital poster
Thunderbolts (2025) Prime Video

It’s a fairly quiet week for physical media releases this Tuesday with only four new 4k discs and about a dozen HD Blu-rays to report on. Nevertheless, there are some titles we’ve really been looking forward to. Let’s start with Oliver Stone’s epic Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2007) with a 4k upgrade from Shout Select featuring Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos mix.

Also on 4k and from Shout!, Primary Colors (1998) starring John Travolta and Emma Thompson arrives in a 2-disc 4k UHD/BD edition derived from a 4k restoration of the original camera negatives. Fritz Lang’s noir crime thriller The Big Heat (1953) has been remastered in 4k for a 4k UHD/BD edition from the Criterion Collection. And, Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare (2025) is a new title that hits stores on 4k Blu-ray.

On HD (1080p) Blu-ray, you can pick up Death of a Unicorn (2025) and Warfare (2025) from A24, Ultraman: The Adventure Begins (1987) from Mill Creek, manga series Call of the Night in a premium box set, and Fear Below (2025) from Well Go USA.

In the digital world, however, it turns out there are several titles to consider renting or buying. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is now available at home while its short-lived theatrical run ends. Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* premieres in the digital space about a month ahead of the physical media editions. And, A24’s Bring Her Back, Apple’s The Instigators, IFC/Lionsgates’ Tornado, and Shout! Studios’ Pretty Thing are now available to stream/download in digital. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k/HD Blu-ray & Digital Releases, July 1, 2025

Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD
Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Digital 4k UHD/HD

4k Blu-ray Disc

  • Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2004) Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
  • Primary Colors (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Big Heat (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!
  • Warfare (2025) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray A24 Amazon NEW!

HD Blu-ray Disc

Warfare (2025) 4k UHD
Warfare (2025) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray A24 Buy on Amazon
  • Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2004) Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
  • Call of the Night – Limited Premium Box Set Sentai Amazon NEW!
  • Death of a Unicorn (2025) A24 Amazon NEW!
  • Fear Below (2025) Well Go USA Amazon NEW!
  • In the Fire of War (2025) Indican Pictures Amazon NEW!
  • Lost Country (2023) Altered Innocence Amazon NEW!
  • Primary Colors (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Big Heat (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Ultraman: The Adventure Begins (1987) Mill Creek Amazon NEW!
  • Warfare (2025) Blu-ray A24 Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week's new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Also Read: The Best 4k Blu-rays of 2025, So Far (Jan. – June, 2025)

From the World of John Wick Ballerina digital poster
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Prime Video
