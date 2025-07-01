Ballerina, Thunderbolts*, Warfare, & More Disc & Digital Releases Tuesday, July 1

Thunderbolts (2025) Prime Video

It’s a fairly quiet week for physical media releases this Tuesday with only four new 4k discs and about a dozen HD Blu-rays to report on. Nevertheless, there are some titles we’ve really been looking forward to. Let’s start with Oliver Stone’s epic Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2007) with a 4k upgrade from Shout Select featuring Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos mix.

Also on 4k and from Shout!, Primary Colors (1998) starring John Travolta and Emma Thompson arrives in a 2-disc 4k UHD/BD edition derived from a 4k restoration of the original camera negatives. Fritz Lang’s noir crime thriller The Big Heat (1953) has been remastered in 4k for a 4k UHD/BD edition from the Criterion Collection. And, Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare (2025) is a new title that hits stores on 4k Blu-ray.

On HD (1080p) Blu-ray, you can pick up Death of a Unicorn (2025) and Warfare (2025) from A24, Ultraman: The Adventure Begins (1987) from Mill Creek, manga series Call of the Night in a premium box set, and Fear Below (2025) from Well Go USA.

In the digital world, however, it turns out there are several titles to consider renting or buying. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is now available at home while its short-lived theatrical run ends. Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* premieres in the digital space about a month ahead of the physical media editions. And, A24’s Bring Her Back, Apple’s The Instigators, IFC/Lionsgates’ Tornado, and Shout! Studios’ Pretty Thing are now available to stream/download in digital. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k/HD Blu-ray & Digital Releases, July 1, 2025

