Fallout: Season One 4k UHD & Blu-ray Editions Include Exclusive Commentaries Plus Special Features

Characters LUCY MACLEAN (Vault Dweller) A dedicated resident of Vault 33, Lucy participates in community activities, teaches American history, and spends quality time with her dad watching movies and gardening. HANK MACLEAN (Vault Dweller) A kind and loving father to Lucy and Norm, Hank is the benevolent Overseer of Vault 33. His knack for science and people skills makes him the glue that binds their community. NORM MACLEAN (Vault Dweller) The younger brother of Lucy, Norm is a bit of a black sheep in the Vault 33 community. Despite his lack of enthusiasm for tasks, he remains deeply loyal to his home. WOODY THOMAS - Vault Dweller A native of Vault 33 and member of its governing council, Woody cares deeply for the Vault. However, his inexperience and naïveté keep him from being taken seriously by peers. THE GHOUL (Wastlander) The Ghoul has outlasted many in the Wasteland, making a living as a ruthless bounty hunter. Pragmatic and deadly, there's more beneath his irradiated, violent exterior. MAXIMUS (Wastlander) After losing his family and community in a traumatic accident, Maximus was raised by the Brotherhood of Steel. Fearing weakness, he seeks power to protect himself. DR. SIGGI WILZIG (Wastlander) As a scientist working on an unknown experiment, he fled with the evidence and now lives in constant fear and hiding. Every faction in the Wasteland is after him. CX404 (Wastlander) A smart and brave canine, CX404 is a loyal companion to many in the Wasteland. Fallout Season One 4k UHD Blu-ray
Fallout Season One 4k Blu-ray

Amazon MGM Studios’ Fallout Season One releases on Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray on July 8, 2025. The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include all eight episodes along with almost an hour of bonus features plus audio commentary that is exclusive to the disc releases.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions have been packaged in a standard and Amazon Exclusive SteelBook version with 6 photo postcards and unique artwork on the exterior and interior of the disc case.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Fallout are presented in 2160p with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus material (also available on Prime Video) includes featurettes such as Console to Camera, Creating the Wasteland, Meet the Filmmaker, The Costumes of Fallout, and more (see below). Audio commentaries are exclusive to the physical media release. See details below.

Fallout Season One is priced $39.99 (Blu-ray), $34.95 (4k Blu-ray), $39.99 (4k SteelBook), and $24.95 (DVD) on Amazon.


Fallout Season One 4k SteelBook
Fallout: Season One Blu-ray
Fallout Season One Blu-ray Disc 
Fallout: Season One DVD
Fallout Season One DVD

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary (exclusive to the physical release)
  • Animated Content – A step-by-step career walkthrough with a focus on what really matters, produced by Vault-Tec executive Bud Askins.
  • Becoming The Ghoul – Award-winning actor Walton Goggins plays not one but two central characters in Fallout. This in-depth look highlights the dichotomy of The Ghoul and Cooper Howard, and their long journey from past to present.
  • Console to Camera – The Fallout universe has a rich legacy with tens of millions of fans around the world. Go behind-the-scenes of Prime Video’s new series and explore how and why, after nearly three decades, it was the perfect time to make the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. leap from game to screen.
  • Creating the Wasteland – The VFX team for Fallout breaks down the various ways, mostly practical, they brought the Wasteland to life.
  • Inside Season One – Go inside the making of Season One.
  • Meet the Filmmaker (and fanatic) Jonathan Nolan – Todd Howard and Bethesda Game Studios waited over 25 years to find someone with the ‘Profile’ to bring their iconic universe to life.
  • Prosthetics & Makeup Gone Nuclear – Let’s face it – when it comes to Prosthetics and Makeup design in Fallout, Gore and Ghouls go hand-in-hand.
  • Safe and Sound – Composer Ramin Djawadi and the team behind the sounds of Fallout reflect on the many musical notes of Season One.
  • Set Your Sets on 2296 – Inside the cinematography and production design for Fallout, and how Jonathan Nolan and team achieved a very specific (and unforgettable) look for post-apocalyptic Los Angeles
  • The Costumes of Fallout – Costume designer Amy Westcott and the Fallout producers unpack how they brought the Fallout factions to life.
  • Welcome to the World of Fallout – An atomic past creates wild new futures. The cast and filmmakers of Fallout discuss the unique tone, characters and vast world of the post-apocalyptic sci-fier, based on the beloved video game franchise.
  • Writing for the Wasteland – Showrunners Geneva Robertson Dworet and Graham Wagner describe how they created the ultra-unique tone of Fallout.

Description: Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above. The series premiered on Prime Video on April 10, 2024.

