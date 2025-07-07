HomeBlu-ray DiscApple TV+ Original 'See' Starring Jason Momoa Releasing on Blu-ray Disc
Apple TV+ Original 'See' Starring Jason Momoa Releasing on Blu-ray Disc

See The Complete Series Blu-ray
"See – The Complete Series" Blu-ray 6-disc box set.

All three seasons of Apple TV’s original series “See” have been packaged in ‘The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray Disc. The 6-disc collection arrives on July 8, 2025, from LA-based distributor Fifth Season (who also distributes Apple TV+ series “Severance” and “Truth Be Told” on Blu-ray).

On Blu-ray, episodes of “See” are presented in 1080p at 2.10:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

The total run time of “See – The Complete Series” is approximately 1,292 minutes spanning 24 episodes from 2019 through 2022.

“See – The Complete Series” on Blu-ray is priced $54.99 (List: $99.98) on Amazon.

"See – The Complete Series" Blu-ray specs
"See – The Complete Series" Blu-ray 6-disc box set.

Description: After a deadly virus centuries ago, humanity lost the ability to see. Vision is now a myth. In a hidden mountain village, twins are born with sight, disrupting the kingdom’s balance. Hunted by a ruthless queen, the twins and their family embark on a perilous journey that could change everything. In Season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more Nearly a year after defeating his brother Edo, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) lives alone in the forest. When a Trivantian scientist creates a devastating sighted weapon that threatens humanity, Baba returns to Paya to protect his tribe once more.

Article updated. Original publish date April 30, 2025.

Sinners, The Amateur, Fallout: Season 1, & More Disc & Digital Releases Tuesday, July 8
Apple TV’s Truth Be Told: The Complete Series On Sale 34% Off
