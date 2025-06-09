Home4k Blu-rayKarate Kid: Legends Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital
Karate Kid: Legends Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital

Karate Kid: Legends premiered in US theaters on May 30, 2025, and is now up for pre-order on disc and digital! The film will be released on disc in a 2-disc Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with Digital Copy, standard 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo, Blu-ray/Digital combo, DVD, and in the Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Collection.

Release dates, bonus material, and disc specs are still pending.

Pre-orders

  • Karate Kid: Legends 4k Collector’s Edition SteelBook $48.49 Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital $49.99 Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends Blu-ray/Digital $31.99 (List: $40.99) Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends DVD $19.96 (List: $34.99) Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends Digital/Streaming 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
Description: Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

The Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Collection Includes 4k, HD & Digital Copies Plus Collectible Items
