Clueless Celebrates 30 Years With A 4k Upgrade & Collectible SteelBook

Amy Heckerling’s classic teen comedy Clueless (1995) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a first time presentation in 4k. There are two Ultra HD Blu-ray versions arriving on July 8, 2025, that include a standard edition and a limited collectible SteelBook edition that’s exclusive to Amazon.

Each 4k Blu-ray edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k UHD. The collectible SteelBook edition includes Cher’s report card, collectible photo cards, a domed decal, Language Arts card, a mini movie poster, and sticker sheet. Legacy bonus materials on both editions are detailed below.

Clueless (1995) is priced $25.99 for the standard edition and $49.99 for the Limited Edition SteelBook. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

Clue Or False Trivia Game

The Class of ‘95

Creative Writing

Fashion 101

Language Arts

“Suck ‘N Blow”—A Tutorial

Driver’s Ed

We’re History

Two Original Theatrical Trailers

The 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray premiere of Clueless follows the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray editions released in 2020, which were also available in standard and SteelBook packaging.

Logline: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school’s pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other.