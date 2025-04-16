Home4k Blu-rayClueless Celebrates 30 Years With A 4k Upgrade & Collectible SteelBook
Clueless Celebrates 30 Years With A 4k Upgrade & Collectible SteelBook

Clueless (1995) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open
Clueless (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-disc 30th Anniversary Limited SteelBook Edition Amazon Exclusive

Amy Heckerling’s classic teen comedy Clueless (1995) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a first time presentation in 4k. There are two Ultra HD Blu-ray versions arriving on July 8, 2025, that include a standard edition and a limited collectible SteelBook edition that’s exclusive to Amazon.

Each 4k Blu-ray edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k UHD. The collectible SteelBook edition includes Cher’s report card, collectible photo cards, a domed decal, Language Arts card, a mini movie poster, and sticker sheet. Legacy bonus materials on both editions are detailed below.

Clueless (1995) is priced $25.99 for the standard edition and $49.99 for the Limited Edition SteelBook. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • Clue Or False Trivia Game
  • The Class of ‘95
  • Creative Writing
  • Fashion 101
  • Language Arts
  • “Suck ‘N Blow”—A Tutorial
  • Driver’s Ed
  • We’re History
  • Two Original Theatrical Trailers

The 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray premiere of Clueless follows the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray editions released in 2020, which were also available in standard and SteelBook packaging.

Clueless (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 3-disc 30th Anniversary Limtied SteelBook Edition Amazon Exclusive
Clueless (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-disc 30th Anniversary Limited SteelBook Edition Amazon Exclusive
Clueless (1995) 4k Blu-ray angle
Clueless (1995) 4k Blu-ray 2-disc 30th Anniversary Buy on Amazon

Logline: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school’s pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other.

