New Releases On Disc & Digital Include Babygirl, LOTR, Moana 2, The Brutalist, The Penguin, & More!

Moana 2 Blu-ray Digital
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
Tulsa King: Season Two
The Penguin Season One Blu-ray
The Penguin Season One Blu-ray
Wolf Man 4k SteelBook
The Last Breath digital poster

What a great week for Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray release! Here’s a breakdown of some of the hottest new releases on March 18, 2025. First up, Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from A24. Moana 2 hits stores on Blu-ray and a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook from Disney. The Penguin Limited Series has been released from Warner Bros. on 4k UHD/BD. Tulsa King – Season Two arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Paramount. Wolf Man releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook. The Last of Us – Season One has been repackaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, the Middle-Earth Collection 6-Film Collection from Warner Bros. features both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital with both the Theatrical and Extended Versions of the films. See more new releases below with links to Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Mar. 18, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

  • Babygirl (2024) A24 Amazon HOT!
  • Deep Blue Sea (1999) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon 
  • Evil Dead (2013) 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive
  • Forbidden World (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon
  • Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) Criterion Amazon HOT!
  • Harlequin (1980) Limited Edition Powerhouse Films Amazon
  • Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit (Extended & Theatrical Editions) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon HOT!
  • Moana 2 (2024) Limited 4k SteelBook Disney/Buena Vista Amazon | Walmart HOT! 
  • The Brutalist (2024) 4k Blu-ray with post cards Amazon | A24 HOT!
  • The General’s Daughter (1999) Kino Lorber Amazon  
  • The Last of Us – The Complete First Season 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
  • The Penguin – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon HOT! 
  • Thrist (1979) Limited Edition Powerhouse Films Amazon 
  • Tommy (1975) 4k UHD/BD 50th Anniv. Shout! Studios Amazon
  • Wolf Man (2025) 4k SteelBook Universal Amazon | Walmart 
  • Wolf Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart 
  • World War Z (2013) Limited Edition 4k SteeBook Walmart Exclusive 

Blu-ray Disc

  • A Woman of Paris (1923) Criterion Amazon
  • Babygirl (2024) A24 Amazon HOT!
  • Evil Dead (2013) 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive 
  • Forbidden World (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon
  • Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) Criterion Amazon HOT!
  • Jujutsu Kaisen – Shibuya Incident Crunchyroll Amazon
  • Jujutsu Kaisen – Shibuya Incident Limited Edition Crunchyroll Amazon
  • Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit (Extended & Theatrical Editions) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon HOT!
  • Moana 2 (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Disney/Buena Vista Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Spy X Family: Code White (2023) Crunchyroll Amazon 
  • The General’s Daughter (1999) Kino Lorber Amazon  
  • The Penguin – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Tommy (1975) 4k UHD/BD 50th Anniv. Shout! Studios Amazon
  • Tulsa King: Season Two Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Wolf Man (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart 
