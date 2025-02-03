Home4k Blu-rayWolf Man Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
Wolf Man Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Wolf Man 4k SteelBook
Universal Pictures’ Wolf Man (2025) premiered in US theaters on Jan. 17 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on February 4, 2025.

On disc, Wolf Man hits stores (nowadays, more like delivery trucks) on Mar. 18, 2025. The physical media editions include a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook,

On 4k Blu-ray, Wolf Man is presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. On Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/DolbyTrueHD 7.1 on both formats. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

Bonus features include Unleashing a New Monster, Designing, Wolf Man, Hands on Horror, Nightmares and Soundscapes, and feature commentary with Director/Co-writer Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man is priced $39.98 (4k SteelBook), $29.98 (4k Blu-ray), and $22.95 (Blu-ray). Pre-order from Amazon or Walmart.

Wolf Man 4k UHD SteelBook open
Wolf Man 4k UHD
Wolf Man BD
Special Features

  • UNLEASHING A NEW MONSTER – Explore Leigh Whannell’s dark and gritty take on one of horror’s most iconic monsters. Learn what inspired the visionary director to create this tragic tale of family, loss, and a night of absolute terror.
  • DESIGNING WOLF MAN – Director Leigh Whannell and prosthetic designer Arjen Tuiten, set out to create a Wolf Man unlike any seen before. Take a closer look at the conceptual designs, sculptures and prosthetic make-up that aided in the creation of a monster that stays with you long after the credits roll.
  • HANDS ON HORROR – Strap in for a breakdown of the film’s most thrilling action sequences. Cast and crew discuss how practical effects enabled them to capture raw and realistic performances of the most terrifying, heart-pounding scenes in the film.
  • NIGHTMARES AND SOUNDSCAPES – Transition into Blake’s perspective and witness the world through the eyes of an animal. Learn how sound design and VFX came together to highlight the enhanced hearing, vision, and complete abandonment of humanity that materialized during the transformation from Man to Wolf.
  • FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER LEIGH WHANNELL
New Articles

