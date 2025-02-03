Wolf Man Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Wolf Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Universal Pictures’ Wolf Man (2025) premiered in US theaters on Jan. 17 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on February 4, 2025.

On disc, Wolf Man hits stores (nowadays, more like delivery trucks) on Mar. 18, 2025. The physical media editions include a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook,

On 4k Blu-ray, Wolf Man is presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. On Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/DolbyTrueHD 7.1 on both formats. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

Bonus features include Unleashing a New Monster, Designing, Wolf Man, Hands on Horror, Nightmares and Soundscapes, and feature commentary with Director/Co-writer Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man is priced $39.98 (4k SteelBook), $29.98 (4k Blu-ray), and $22.95 (Blu-ray). Pre-order from Amazon or Walmart.

Special Features