The Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth 6-Film 4k Collection Is Now Available From Warner Bros.

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
The Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection with The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies on 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD is now available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The 30-disc box set includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of each film, along with filmmaker commentaries on the Extended Blu-ray Discs.

The Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection is currently priced $191.31 (List: $209.99) and is available from Amazon.

The two Peter Jackson trilogies were previously released in The Middle Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition in 2021, but the edition has since sold out and is only available from 3rd-party sellers.

The Hobbit Trilogy

  • An Unexpected Journey (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Desolation of Smaug (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Battle of the Five Armies (Theatrical & Extended)

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

  • The Fellowship of the Ring (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Two Towers (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Return of the King (Theatrical & Extended)
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital specs
Description: This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron. Then journey back to Middle-earth with an all-new adventure following Bilbo Baggins, who’s swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug. Bilbo, along with the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey, encounter trolls, orcs, goblins, elves and the mysterious Gollum.

