New Star Trek 10-Movie Collection Includes The Motion Picture Director’s Edition

10 classic Star Trek movies have been compiled for release in the Star Trek 10-Movie Collection. The 12-disc set from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on May 6, 2025 and includes 11 movies on Blu-ray Disc and Digital (via redeemable code).

The collection features cast members from The Original Series and The Next Generation period. The films include ‘The Motion Picture,’ ‘The Wrath of Khan,’ ‘The Search for Spock,’ ‘The Voyage Home,’ ‘The Final Frontier,’ ‘The Undiscovered Country,’ ‘Generations,’ ‘First Contact,’ ‘Insurrection,’ and ‘Nemesis.’

In addition, the new 10-Movie Collection also adds Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition which was remastered in 4k with HDR and released in 2022 on Ultra HD Blu-ray. This Blu-ray presentation is downsampled for HD Blu-ray.

Legacy bonus features are also included on each disc such as commentaries, Star Trek cast reunions, visual effects featurettes, roundtables, and more.

The Star Trek 10-Movie Collection is list priced $61.99 from Amazon and Walmart. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

