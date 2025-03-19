New Star Trek 10-Movie Collection Includes The Motion Picture Director’s Edition

HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Star Trek 10-Movie Collection Includes The Motion Picture Director's Edition
Star Trek: 10-Film Collection Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
Star Trek: 10-Movie Collection 12-Disc Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

10 classic Star Trek movies have been compiled for release in the Star Trek 10-Movie Collection. The 12-disc set from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on May 6, 2025 and includes 11 movies on Blu-ray Disc and Digital (via redeemable code).

The collection features cast members from The Original Series and The Next Generation period. The films include ‘The Motion Picture,’ ‘The Wrath of Khan,’ ‘The Search for Spock,’ ‘The Voyage Home,’ ‘The Final Frontier,’ ‘The Undiscovered Country,’ ‘Generations,’ ‘First Contact,’ ‘Insurrection,’ and ‘Nemesis.’

In addition, the new 10-Movie Collection also adds Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition which was remastered in 4k with HDR and released in 2022 on Ultra HD Blu-ray. This Blu-ray presentation is downsampled for HD Blu-ray.

Legacy bonus features are also included on each disc such as commentaries, Star Trek cast reunions, visual effects featurettes, roundtables, and more.

The Star Trek 10-Movie Collection is list priced $61.99 from Amazon and Walmart. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: For the first time, the big-screen adventures of the original and next-generation crew are ready to engage Star Trek fans of all ages, and beyond, remastered from their 4K film transfers. This essential 12 Blu-ray set—begins with Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) through Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and features legacy special features as well as the acclaimed Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (2022).

