Moana 2 Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (SteelBook), Blu-ray & DVD

Disney’s Moana 2 is releasing in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD formats on March 18, 2025. The 4k editions comes packaged in a Limited SteelBook with a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.
Bonus features include a Sing-Along, behind the scenes with filmmakers, cast and crew, deleted scenes with director introductions, Kakamora folklore, and more.
Moana 2 is priced $48.12 (List: $65.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $27.99 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray, and $24.49 (List: $34.99) on DVD from Amazon and Walmart.
In digital formats, Moana 2 is typically priced $19.99 to purchase from services such as Apple TV, Movies Everywhere, Prime Video, FandangoAtHome.
Bonus Features
- Call of the Wayfinder [12m]
- A New Voyage [15m]
- Songs of the Sea [13m]
- Join the Crew [11m]
- Kakamora Chronicles [4m]
- Fun in the Booth [3m]