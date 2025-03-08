Moana 2 Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (SteelBook), Blu-ray & DVD

Moana 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Disney’s Moana 2 is releasing in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD formats on March 18, 2025. The 4k editions comes packaged in a Limited SteelBook with a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bonus features include a Sing-Along, behind the scenes with filmmakers, cast and crew, deleted scenes with director introductions, Kakamora folklore, and more.

Moana 2 is priced $48.12 (List: $65.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $27.99 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray, and $24.49 (List: $34.99) on DVD from Amazon and Walmart.

In digital formats, Moana 2 is typically priced $19.99 to purchase from services such as Apple TV, Movies Everywhere, Prime Video, FandangoAtHome.

Bonus Features

Call of the Wayfinder [12m]

A New Voyage [15m]

Songs of the Sea [13m]

Join the Crew [11m]

Kakamora Chronicles [4m]

Fun in the Booth [3m]

Collectible 4k SteelBook

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Moana 2 (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon | Walmart