Tulsa King: Season Two Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD With Exclusive Bonus Material

Tulsa King: Season Two Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

The second season of Paramount+ Original Series Tulsa King is now available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 2-disc physical media editions include all ten episodes of the show that premiered on Sept. 15, 2024 and ended on Nov. 17, 2024.

The Blu-ray and DVD editions offer two exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes only available on disc including candid interviews, Stallone’s tribute to fellow cast and crew, and a look at the creative process for writing the dynamic storylines of Season 2.

Tulsa King Season Two on Blu-ray Disc is priced $26.49 (List: $33.99) from both Amazon and Walmart.

The disc editions of Tulsa King: Season Two arrive about a year and a half after Season One released also on Blu-ray and DVD in June of 2023.

Synsopis: Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs.