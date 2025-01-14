Home4k Blu-rayThe Last of Us - Season One Is Releasing In a Collectible...
The Last of Us – Season One Is Releasing In a Collectible Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HBO Max’s Original Series The Last of Us was first released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2023 (Read Review) but is getting reissued in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The new physical media edition hitting stores on March 18th anticipates the premiere of Season Two in April 2025.

The edition includes featurettes only available in physical media such as “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction,” “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” and “From Levels to Live Action.” Additional previously-released bonus material is also included, added up to over 2 hours of extras (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last of Us episodes are presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Color. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging is priced $49.99 on Amazon. See previously released editions below.

Bonus Features

  • The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.
  • Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.
  • From Levels to Live Action – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series
  • Getting to Know Me (4 featurettes)
  • The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 featurettes)
  • Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)
  • Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 featurettes)

Other Editions

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Kraven the Hunter Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
