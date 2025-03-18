A Knight’s Tale (2001) Starring Heath Ledger Has Been Restored In 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos

A Knight’s Tale (2001) starring Heath Ledger has been restored and remastered in 4k for release in a Limited Edition SteelBook. The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes both Theatrical & Extended versions on Ultra HD Blu-ray, the Theatrical version (remastered in 4k) on HD Blu-ray, and Digital Copies.
On UHD BD, A Knight’s Tale is presented in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. The new presentations were approved by Director Brian Helgeland.
New bonus material in this Limited Edition includes 5 deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and Quill and featurette “Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography” featurette.”
A Knight’s Tale (2001) 2-Disc/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $55.99. Pre-orders are available from Amazon and Walmart. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Product Features
4k Blu-ray
- NEW 4K restorations of the Theatrical & Extended versions
- NEW Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range (both versions)
- NEW Dolby Atmos audio (both versions) + English 5.1 (both versions)
- 4K/HDR remaster and Dolby Atmos audio approved by Director Brian Helgeland
2k Blu-ray
- NEW 4K restorations of the Theatrical version plus English 5.1 audio
- NEW 5 Deleted & Extended Scenes
- NEW Gag Reel
- NEW Quill and Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography
- Commentary with Director Brian Helgeland and Actor Paul Bettany
- 11 Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes
- 6 Original Deleted Scenes with Filmmaker’s Intros
- HBO Making-Of Special
- Music Video
- Domestic and International Trailers & TV Spot