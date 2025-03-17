Home4k Blu-rayThe Penguin Is Now Available On Physical Media Including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray...
The Penguin Is Now Available On Physical Media Including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

HBO/Max Original Series The Penguin is now available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. include all eight episodes from the limited series that premiered from Sept. 19 through Nov. 10, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Penguin are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio.

The Penguin on Amazon is priced $49.99 (4k Blu-ray), $29.95 (List: $39.95) (Blu-ray), and $24.99 (List: $29.98) (DVD).

As of now, The Penguin is still listed as a Limited Series because a second season has not yet been announced. Therefore, the disc package art does not indicate Season One or The Complete First Season as you would find with other episodic series on disc.

Physical media allows you to actually own the media you buy and watch it any time, even if your subscription to HBO/Max has expired or the show is no longer streaming. You just need a 4k Blu-ray or Blu-ray player to view the discs.

