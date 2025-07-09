Home4kPrime Day Deals On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs For Your Home...
Prime Day Deals On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs For Your Home Theater

It’s that time of year again when you can get some great Prime Day deals on electronics for your home or office. Big screen 4k TVs can be pricey, so why pay retail price when there are so many discounts out there? We’ve scanned the Prime Day deals to find a range of TVs with screens of 65″ and higher for any budget. Keep in mind, most models have smaller screen sizes available at a lower cost. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals on brands such as Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, Amazon Fire TV. We’ve organized the following models priced high to low.

LG 77″ OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Smart TV Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision, HDR10 (2025) Price: $2,696 | Save 27%

LG 77-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Smart TV Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision HDR10 Smart 4k TV
LG 77-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision HDR10 Smart 4k TV Buy on Amazon

Samsung 77″ Class OLED 4K S95D Series HDR Pro Smart TV Dolby Atmos (2024) Price: $2,497 | Save 43%

Samsung 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S95D Series HDR Pro Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound
Samsung 77″ Class OLED 4K S95D Series HDR Pro Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos (2024) Buy on Amazon

TCL 75″ Class QM7K Series QD-Mini LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (2025) Price: $998 | Save 50%

TCL 75-Inch Class QM7K Series QD-Mini LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV Mini-LED TV QLED
TCL 75″ Class QM7K Series QD-Mini LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (2025) Buy on Amazon

Sony 75″ 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV with Google TV, Dolby Vision HDR (2024) $898 | Save 18%

Sony 75 Class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV Google TV Dolby Vision HDR PS5
Sony 75′ 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV Google TV Dolby Vision HDR PS5 Buy on Amazon

Panasonic 70″ W70 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV HDR10+ (2025) Price: $529 | Save 16%

Panasonic W70 Series 70 LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV HDR10 70W70BP
Panasonic W70 Series 70″ LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV HDR10 (2025) Buy on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65 Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV Dolby Vision IQ Fire TV (2023) Price: $449 | Save 16%

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV Dolby Vision IQ Fire TV (2023)
Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV Dolby Vision IQ Fire TV (2023) Buy on Amazon
