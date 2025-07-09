Prime Day Deals On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs For Your Home Theater

It’s that time of year again when you can get some great Prime Day deals on electronics for your home or office. Big screen 4k TVs can be pricey, so why pay retail price when there are so many discounts out there? We’ve scanned the Prime Day deals to find a range of TVs with screens of 65″ and higher for any budget. Keep in mind, most models have smaller screen sizes available at a lower cost. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals on brands such as Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, Amazon Fire TV. We’ve organized the following models priced high to low.