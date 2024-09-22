Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie & TV Releases On Disc & Digital: Sept. 24, 2024
New Movie & TV Releases On Disc & Digital: Sept. 24, 2024

It’s another big week for new movies and shows on disc and digital. Let’s start with Despicable Me 4 in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD Collectible Editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment that include two mini-movies. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, plus a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Sony.

Now in 4k, Warner Bros.’ Mad Max 5-Film Collection  includes 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital copies of all franchise films plus the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. And, Friends: The Complete Series includes all 236 episodes from ten seasons of the NBC show remastered in 4k and presented on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Transformers 7-Movie Collection includes the latest title Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray plus Digital Copies in separate box sets from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Also from Paramount Stardust (2007) starring Claire Danes and Robert De Niro has been remastered and packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Neon’s Longlegs releases in disc formats including 4k UHD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD. Kino Lorber releases several titles on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray including Link (1986), The Ladykillers (1955), and Murder on the Orient Express (1974). Vinegar Syndrome drops several titles including Devil Time Five (1974), Hell’s Trap (1989), and Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984).

In Digital releases, It Ends with Us (2024) starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni arrives in high definition and ultra high definition from digital services for purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Sept. 24, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

Digital

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

