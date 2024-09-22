New Movie & TV Releases On Disc & Digital: Sept. 24, 2024

It’s another big week for new movies and shows on disc and digital. Let’s start with Despicable Me 4 in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD Collectible Editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment that include two mini-movies. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, plus a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Sony.
Now in 4k, Warner Bros.’ Mad Max 5-Film Collection includes 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital copies of all franchise films plus the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. And, Friends: The Complete Series includes all 236 episodes from ten seasons of the NBC show remastered in 4k and presented on Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Transformers 7-Movie Collection includes the latest title Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray plus Digital Copies in separate box sets from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Also from Paramount Stardust (2007) starring Claire Danes and Robert De Niro has been remastered and packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook.
Neon’s Longlegs releases in disc formats including 4k UHD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD. Kino Lorber releases several titles on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray including Link (1986), The Ladykillers (1955), and Murder on the Orient Express (1974). Vinegar Syndrome drops several titles including Devil Time Five (1974), Hell’s Trap (1989), and Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984).
In Digital releases, It Ends with Us (2024) starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni arrives in high definition and ultra high definition from digital services for purchase.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Sept. 24, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) Sony Pictures
- Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) Limited Edition SteelBook Sony Pictures
- Body Double (1984) Limited Edition SteelBook Sony
- Despicable Me 4 (2024) Universal
- Devil Times Five (1974) 2-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Friday The 13th (2009) 2-disc Limited Edition Theatrical & Killer Cut Arrow Video
- Friends: The Complete Series Warner Bros.
- Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse Trilogy [Totally F***ed Up, The Doom Generation, Nowhere] The Criterion Collection NEW
- Happiness (1998) 2-disc edition Criterion Collection NEW
- Link (1986) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Longlegs (2024) NEW
- Mad Max 5-Film Collection 5 discs (includes ‘Furiosa’ + Black & Chrome Editions)
- Murder on the Orient Express (1974) Kino Lorber
- Stardust (2007) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount
- The Ladykillers (1955) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- The Million Eyes of Sumuru (1967) Blue Underground
- Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
Blu-ray Disc
- A Prairie Home Companion (2006) Warner Archive
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)
- Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984) Vinegar Syndrome
- Body Double (1984) Limited Edition SteelBook Sony
- Conflict (1945) Warner Archive NEW
- Despicable Me 4 (2024) Universal Pictures
- Despicable Me 4 (2024) Walmart Exclusive Giftset
- Despicable Me 4-Movie Collection Universal NEW
- Devil Times Five (1974) 2-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse Trilogy Blu-ray [Totally F***ed Up, The Doom Generation, Nowhere] The Criterion Collection
- Happiness (1998) 2-disc edition Criterion Collection
- Hell’s Trap (1989) Vinegar Syndrome
- Jonny’s Golden Quest / Jonny Quest vs. The Cyber-Insects
- Journey Into Fear (1943) Warner Archive
- Kite Integral Version Discotek Media
- Link (1986) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Longlegs (2024)
- Monster Musume – Season 1
- Murder on the Orient Express (1974) Kino Lorber
- Stardust (2007) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount
- The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season – RLJ
- The Exorcism (2024) Vertical Ent.
- The Ladykillers (1955) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- The Million Eyes of Sumuru (1967) Blue Underground
- Transformers 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Young Sheldon: The Complete Series 9-disc box set
- Young Sheldon The Seventh and Final Season
- See all Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon
Digital
- It Ends with Us (2024)
- The Front Room (2024)
- Game of Love (2024)
- Paradox Effect (2024)
- Succubus (2024)
- The Boy in the Woods (2024)
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.