‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Release Date & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiered in US theaters on June 7, 2024, and will be released in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook on September 24, 2024.

The combo editions from from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment all include a Digital Copy to redeem with Movies Anywhere partners. And, each 4k Ultra HD edition includes a second copy of the movie on HD Blu-ray Disc.

In 4k (disc or digital), Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

Outtakes & Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs

The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond

Fights, Camera, Action

Partners in Crime

In physical media formats, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is priced $34.96 (List: $55.99) in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging, $29.96 (List: $49.99) in standard 4k Blu-ray packaging, $24.96 (List: $38.99) on HD Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List: $34.99) on DVD.

Logline: This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.