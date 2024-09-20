Home4k Blu-ray'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Release Date & Details On 4k Blu-ray,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Release Date & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Bad Boys- Ride Or Die 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiered in US theaters on June 7, 2024, and will be released in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook on September 24, 2024.

The combo editions from from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment all include a Digital Copy to redeem with Movies Anywhere partners. And, each 4k Ultra HD edition includes a second copy of the movie on HD Blu-ray Disc.

In 4k (disc or digital), Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • Outtakes & Bloopers
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs
  • The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond
  • Fights, Camera, Action
  • Partners in Crime

In physical media formats, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is priced $34.96 (List: $55.99) in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging, $29.96 (List: $49.99) in standard 4k Blu-ray packaging, $24.96 (List: $38.99) on HD Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List: $34.99) on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Bad Boys- Ride Or Die 4k Blu-ray
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Bad Boys- Ride Or Die Blu-ray
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Bad Boys - Ride Or Die DVD
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

Previous article
Deal Alert: Samsung 65″/75″ 4k HDR OLED TV with Dolby Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S90D Series HDR Smart TV

Deal Alert: Samsung 65″/75″ 4k HDR OLED TV with Dolby Atmos

DealFinder - 0
Friends- The Complete Series 4k UHD

Friends: The Complete Series Is Releasing In 4k On Ultra HD...

HD Report - 0
The West Wing The Complete Series Blu-ray

Is The West Wing Available In HD On Blu-ray Disc?

HD Report - 0