New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! Bringing Out the Dead (1999) has been remastered from a new transfer of the original film negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents series.

Reacher: Season Two arrives in 2-disc 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray editions from Paramount. And, Universal Classic Monsters 8-Movie The Essential Collection collects movies from previously released monster movies in 4k from Universal.

On HD Blu-ray Disc, the final season of The Crown arrives in a 4-disc collection from Sony. Caligula: the Ultimate Cut features an entirely new score by Troy Sterling Nies as well as a new animated title sequence. And, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 premieres on Blu-ray Disc in a 3-disc edition. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers below.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

