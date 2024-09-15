New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! Bringing Out the Dead (1999) has been remastered from a new transfer of the original film negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents series.
Reacher: Season Two arrives in 2-disc 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray editions from Paramount. And, Universal Classic Monsters 8-Movie The Essential Collection collects movies from previously released monster movies in 4k from Universal.
On HD Blu-ray Disc, the final season of The Crown arrives in a 4-disc collection from Sony. Caligula: the Ultimate Cut features an entirely new score by Troy Sterling Nies as well as a new animated title sequence. And, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 premieres on Blu-ray Disc in a 3-disc edition. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers below.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Bringing Out the Dead (1999) Paramount Presents No. 47
- Doomsday (2008) – Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Reacher: Season Two Paramount
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) Arrow Video
- The Long Good Friday (1980) 3-disc edition The Criterion Collection
- Torso (1973) – Limited Edition Arrow
- Universal Classic Monsters 8-Movie The Essential Collection Universal
HD Blu-ray
- Caligula: The Ultimate Cut
- Doomsday (2008) – Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XX [Captain Carey USA / Appointment with Danger / Make Haste to Live]
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXI [Cloak and Dagger / Shack Out on 101 / Short Cut to Hell]
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 VIZ Media
- Reacher – Season Two Paramount
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond
- The Brokenwood Mysteries – Series 10 RLJ
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) Arrow Video NEW
- The Crown: The Final Season Sony
- The Long Good Friday (1980) 3-disc edition The Criterion Collection
- Top Cap: The Complete Series Warner Bros.
