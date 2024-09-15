Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Crown The Final Season Blu-ray
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime- The Movie - Scarlet Bond Blu-ray
JoJos Bizarre Adventure- Stone Ocean Part 2 Blu-ray
Caligula- The Ultimate Cut Blu-ray
Universal Classic Monsters 8-Movie Collection 4k UHD
The Long Good Friday 1980 4k UHD Criterion Collection 600px
Bringing Out The Dead 4k UHD Paramount Presents No 47
Reacher Season Two Blu-ray

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! Bringing Out the Dead (1999) has been remastered from a new transfer of the original film negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents series.

Reacher: Season Two arrives in 2-disc 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray editions from Paramount. And, Universal Classic Monsters 8-Movie The Essential Collection collects movies from previously released monster movies in 4k from Universal.

On HD Blu-ray Disc, the final season of The Crown arrives in a 4-disc collection from Sony. Caligula: the Ultimate Cut features an entirely new score by Troy Sterling Nies as well as a new animated title sequence. And, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 premieres on Blu-ray Disc in a 3-disc edition. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers below.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Batman: The Complete Animated Series 12-Disc Blu-ray Set 63% Off Limited Time Deal
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Batman- The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray

Batman: The Complete Animated Series 12-Disc Blu-ray Set 63% Off Limited...

DealFinder - 0
MaXXXine Blu-ray

MaXXXine Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & Max

HD Report - 0
Inside Out 2 header

Inside Out 2 Release Date Streaming On Disney+

HD Report - 0