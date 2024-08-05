Longlegs Release Dates In Theaters, Disc, Digital & Streaming At Home

Home4k Blu-rayLonglegs Release Dates In Theaters, Disc, Digital & Streaming At Home
Longlegs 4k UHD
Longlegs (2024)

Neon’s Longlegs released in theaters on July 12, 2024, and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The movie will first be released streaming in digital formats on August 27, followed by physical media discs including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD (expected October. 2024).

On 4k Blu-ray, Longlegs is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio, and Blu-ray 1080p (Full HD) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

The movie is priced $23.99 (Blu-ray), $29.96 94k Blu-ray), and $24.99 (Digital).

Longlegs was written and directed by Oz Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, and Blair Underwood. Longlegs is distributed in the United States by Neon (theater) and Decal Releasing (disc).

Longlegs Blu-ray
Longlegs (2024)
Longlegs digital poster
Longlegs (2024) Digital

Logline: In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.

House of the Dragon Season Two Release Date & Artwork On 4k Blu-ray/SteelBook, Blu-ray, & DVD
HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology.

