Longlegs Release Dates In Theaters, Disc, Digital & Streaming At Home

Longlegs (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Neon’s Longlegs released in theaters on July 12, 2024, and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The movie will first be released streaming in digital formats on August 27, followed by physical media discs including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD (expected October. 2024).

On 4k Blu-ray, Longlegs is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio, and Blu-ray 1080p (Full HD) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

The movie is priced $23.99 (Blu-ray), $29.96 94k Blu-ray), and $24.99 (Digital).

Longlegs was written and directed by Oz Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, and Blair Underwood. Longlegs is distributed in the United States by Neon (theater) and Decal Releasing (disc).

Longlegs (2024) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Longlegs (2024) Digital Buy/Rent on Amazon

Logline: In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.