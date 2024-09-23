Young Sheldon: The Complete Series & Season 7 Now Available On Blu-ray Disc

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series is now available on Blu-ray Disc in a 14-disc box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The series, a spin-off from The Big Ban Theory, ran for seven seasons on CBS from 2017 to 2024.

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series contains all 141 episodes with runtimes between 18 and 21 minutes.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Young Sheldon are presented in 1080p (HD) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is list priced $119.99.

Young Sheldon: The Seventh and Final Season Blu-ray

The Complete Series releases day-and-date with Young Sheldon: The Seventh and Final Season on Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc edition has a list price of $33.49.

Description: For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This comedy gives us the chance to meet him as an 11-year-old growing up in East Texas, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.