Despicable Me 4 Bonus Features, Specs & 4k/Blu-ray/DVD Disc Package Art Revealed

Despicable Me 4 4k Blu-ray
Despicable Me 4 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector's Edition

Universal has revealed bonus features available with the disc editions of Despicable Me 4 on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. And, packaging art for the Collectible Editions has also been confirmed for all three formats.

The film premiered in digital formats for streaming and download on August 6, 2024, and will be followed by physical media editions on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD on September 24, 2024.

The HD Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of Despicable Me 4 from Universal include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions also include a second copy of the film on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Despicable Me 4 is presented in 2160p (Ultra HD) resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats.

As far as audio, Despicable Me 4 breaks with DTS:X and offers the English soundtrack in Dolby Atmos / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. (Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 all offered DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1). French and Spanish soundtracks are offered in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1. And, subtitles are provided English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features with each Collector’s Edition include 2 Mini-Movies: Game Over and Over and Benny’s Birthday, deleted/extended/alternate scenes, Despicable Dialogue, Meet the Cast, Making of Mega Minion Mayhem, Rogues Gallery, and How to Draw. (See detailed extras below.)

Despicable Me 4 is priced $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere), $24.96 (List: $33.99) on 4k Blu-ray), $24.96 (List: $29.99) on Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List: $24.99) on DVD on Amazon.

The Limited Edition Blu-ray Gifset with DVD and Digital Copy is priced $29.96 at Walmart.

Blu-ray Disc

Despicable Me 4 Blu-ray
Despicable Me 4 (2024) Blu-ray Collector's Edition

DVD

Despicable Me 4 DVD
Despicable Me 4 (2024) DVD Collector's Edition

Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray

Despicable Me 4 Walmart Exclusive Gift Set open
Despicable Me 4 Limited Edition Exclusive Giftset

Special Features

  • Game Over and Over – After stumbling upon a powered-up game controller inside Gru’s lair, the mischievous Minions discover its ability to control one another, unleashing mayhem as they compete for high scores.
  • Benny’s Birthday – Benny finds himself trapped in a time loop of a Minion-style birthday party, encountering uproarious mischief at every turn.
  • Deleted/Extended/Alternate Scenes
    • Class of ’85
    • Minions at the Reunion
    • Minions at Home
    • Big Day Out
    • Karate Round 2
    • Gru vs. Treehouse
    • Defibrillator
    • Mega Minions Mega Mix
    • Mega Minions in Lockdown
  • Despicable Dialogue – Watch Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, and the rest of the cast perform some of their silliest lines in this hilarious montage of recording booth moments!
  • Meet the Cast – Get to know the actors behind your favorite characters! Featuring some of your old favorites like Gru, Lucy, and their girls as well as new favorites like the Prescotts and villains Maxime and Valentina.
    • Steve Carell: Gru
    • Kristen Wiig: Lucy
    • Joey King: Poppy Prescott
    • Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan: Gru’s Girls
    • Stephen Colbert & Chloe Fineman: The Prescotts
    • Sofia Vergara: Valentina
    • Will Ferrell: Maxime
  • Making Of – The cast and crew of DESPICABLE ME 4 share a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the fourth installment of this iconic franchise! Learn about the story, the new characters, the animation process and more!
  • Mega Minion Mayhem – Assemble the Mega Minions! Learn about the development of the five most unique Minions to date.
  • Rogues Gallery – Using the AVL’s state-of-the-art facial recognition software, we look back at the most nefarious villains from past DESPICABLE and MINIONS films.
  • How to Draw – Join Head of Story, Habib Louati, as he shows us how to draw the Mega Minions – Dave, Mel, Jerry, Gus and Tim!
    • Mega Dave
    • Mega Mel
    • Mega Jerry
    • Mega Gus
    • Mega Tim
  • Languages/Subtitles: English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish
  • Sound: English (Dolby Atmos for Feature, Dolby Digital 2.0 & Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 & Dolby Digital 5.1 for Bonus Content), and Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 & Dolby Digital 5.1 for Bonus Content)

Gallery

Despicable Me 4 movie still 1
Despicable Me 4 movie still 5
Despicable Me 4 movie still 4
Despicable Me 4 movie still 3
Despicable Me 4 movie still 2
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

