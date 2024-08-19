Transformers 7-Movie 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Collections Include Rise Of The Beasts

Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

A new Transformers box set from Paramount includes this year’s ‘Rise of the Beasts’ on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The 7-movie collection arrives Sept. 24, 2024 in both formats with redeemable Digital Copies.

The collection includes Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, Bumblebee, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, along with bonus features.

The Transformers 7-Movie Collection is priced $54.99 (Blu-ray) and $93.99 (4k Blu-ray).

Description: Get ready to roll out with the Autobots and their human allies as they defend the world from the evil Decepticons. Containing the first seven blockbuster TRANSFORMERS movies with and out-of-this-world special features, together in one slipcase. From Michael Bay’s thrilling, action-packed TRANSFORMERS (2007) to the recent TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (2023), this must-have set features an all-star cast that includes Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro, Rachael Taylor, Stanley Tucci and more.