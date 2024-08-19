Home4k Blu-rayTransformers 7-Movie 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Collections Include Rise Of The Beasts
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Transformers 7-Movie 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Collections Include Rise Of The Beasts

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital skew
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

A new Transformers box set from Paramount includes this year’s ‘Rise of the Beasts’ on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The 7-movie collection arrives Sept. 24, 2024 in both formats with redeemable Digital Copies.

The collection includes Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, Bumblebee, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, along with bonus features.

The Transformers 7-Movie Collection is priced $54.99 (Blu-ray) and $93.99 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

Description: Get ready to roll out with the Autobots and their human allies as they defend the world from the evil Decepticons. Containing the first seven blockbuster TRANSFORMERS movies with and out-of-this-world special features, together in one slipcase. From Michael Bay’s thrilling, action-packed TRANSFORMERS (2007) to the recent TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (2023), this must-have set features an all-star cast that includes Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro, Rachael Taylor, Stanley Tucci and more.

Transformers 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Halo: Season Two Released In 4-Disc 4k Blu-ray Standard Edition
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Halo- Season Two 4k Blu-ray standard

Halo: Season Two Released In 4-Disc 4k Blu-ray Standard Edition

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k digital aug 20 2024

Inside Out 2, Evil Dead, Tremors, & More Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
When Titans Ruled The Earth- Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans 4k UHD

When Titans Ruled The Earth Features Clash of the Titans &...

HD Report - 0