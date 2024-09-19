Friends: The Complete Series Is Releasing In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray [Updated]

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Friends: The Complete Series is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment arrives September 24, 2024, and includes all ten seasons that ran from 1994–2004 on NBC.

Along with all 236 original broadcast episodes, the collection offers hours of bonus content including never-before-seen gag reels, documentary “Friends: Through the Peephole,” Friends talk-show appearances, The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You” official music video, and more.

Bonus Material

FRIENDS: Through the Peephole

How Well Do You Know Your FRIENDS

True Friends Documentaries

Friends Talk-Show Appearances

The Original Script and Producers’ Cut for The One Where Rachel Tells Ross

“Super-Sized” Broadcast Episodes from Season 7

The One with the Never-Before-Seen Gags

The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You” Music Video

Commentaries, Gag Reels and Much More

Friends: The Complete Series on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is list priced $249. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Friends- Complete Series Collectors Edition (Region-Free) Blu-ray UK Exclusive Buy on Amazon

In the UK, Friends: The Complete Series will also be released in this exclusive 4k Blu-ray (Region-Free) Collector’s Edition with limited edition packaging, pop-up 3D display, 30 art cards with characters and photos from the show, A3 poster, fold-out inserts, and more. The edition is priced £166.67 and releases on Dec. 2, 2024. Buy on Amazon UK

Collector’s Edition Extras

Limited Edition Packaging

30 Art Cards

A3 poster

plus more

Description: All the laughs, all the loves, all the lattes – all yours! Settle in with the hilarious and acclaimed series about a family based on friendship. Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross were always there for each other. Now they’re here for you in the complete 10-season set of the original broadcast episodes. Special features include hilarious gag reels, The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You”: Official music video and much more!

Article updated with details. Original publish date May 30, 2024.