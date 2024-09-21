Home4k Blu-rayFriday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Includes Theatrical + Killer...
Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Includes Theatrical + Killer Cut Plus Movie Collectible

Friday The 13th (2009) 4k UHD Limited Edition
Arrow Video’s Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition releasing Sept. 24, 2024, includes the Theatrical & Killer Cut each on a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs.

The edition also features collectible movie items such as a double-sided foldout poster, a limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake postcard, an illustrated collector’s booklet, and a reversible case sleeve.

On 4k Blu-ray, Friday The 13th (2009) is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtrack.

Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition (release date Sept. 24, 2024) is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • Two cuts of the film, the Theatrical Cut (97 mins) and the extended Killer Cut (105 mins)
  • Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
  • Limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake Postcard
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Konopka and Alexandra West
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

DISC ONE: THEATRICAL CUT

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut
  • Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by director Marcus Nispel
  • Brand new audio commentary by writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon
  • Brand new interview with director Marcus Nispel
  • Brand new interview with writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon
  • Brand new interview with cinematographer Daniel Pearl
  • A Killer New Beginning, an exclusive video essay about why horror fans shouldn’t fear remakes, what 2009’s Friday the 13th remake gets right, and why the film serves as a perfect template for future franchise remakes by film critic Matt Donato
  • Excerpts from the Terror Trivia Track
  • The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees archival featurette
  • Hacking Back / Slashing Forward archival featurette
  • The 7 Best Kills archival featurette
  • Deleted scenes
  • Original teaser, trailer and TV spots
  • Electronic press kit
  • Image gallery

DISC TWO: KILLER CUT

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Killer Cut
  • Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by film critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson
