Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Includes Theatrical + Killer Cut Plus Movie Collectible

Arrow Video’s Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition releasing Sept. 24, 2024, includes the Theatrical & Killer Cut each on a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs.
The edition also features collectible movie items such as a double-sided foldout poster, a limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake postcard, an illustrated collector’s booklet, and a reversible case sleeve.
On 4k Blu-ray, Friday The 13th (2009) is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtrack.
Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition (release date Sept. 24, 2024) is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Two cuts of the film, the Theatrical Cut (97 mins) and the extended Killer Cut (105 mins)
- Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
- Limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake Postcard
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Konopka and Alexandra West
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
DISC ONE: THEATRICAL CUT
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut
- Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by director Marcus Nispel
- Brand new audio commentary by writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon
- Brand new interview with director Marcus Nispel
- Brand new interview with writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon
- Brand new interview with cinematographer Daniel Pearl
- A Killer New Beginning, an exclusive video essay about why horror fans shouldn’t fear remakes, what 2009’s Friday the 13th remake gets right, and why the film serves as a perfect template for future franchise remakes by film critic Matt Donato
- Excerpts from the Terror Trivia Track
- The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees archival featurette
- Hacking Back / Slashing Forward archival featurette
- The 7 Best Kills archival featurette
- Deleted scenes
- Original teaser, trailer and TV spots
- Electronic press kit
- Image gallery
DISC TWO: KILLER CUT
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Killer Cut
- Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by film critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson