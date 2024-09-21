Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Includes Theatrical + Killer Cut Plus Movie Collectible

Friday The 13th (2009) 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video’s Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition releasing Sept. 24, 2024, includes the Theatrical & Killer Cut each on a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs.

The edition also features collectible movie items such as a double-sided foldout poster, a limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake postcard, an illustrated collector’s booklet, and a reversible case sleeve.

On 4k Blu-ray, Friday The 13th (2009) is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtrack.

Friday The 13th (2009) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition (release date Sept. 24, 2024) is priced $24.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Two cuts of the film, the Theatrical Cut (97 mins) and the extended Killer Cut (105 mins)

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake Postcard

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Konopka and Alexandra West

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

DISC ONE: THEATRICAL CUT

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by director Marcus Nispel

Brand new audio commentary by writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon

Brand new interview with director Marcus Nispel

Brand new interview with writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon

Brand new interview with cinematographer Daniel Pearl

A Killer New Beginning, an exclusive video essay about why horror fans shouldn’t fear remakes, what 2009’s Friday the 13th remake gets right, and why the film serves as a perfect template for future franchise remakes by film critic Matt Donato

Excerpts from the Terror Trivia Track

The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees archival featurette

Hacking Back / Slashing Forward archival featurette

The 7 Best Kills archival featurette

Deleted scenes

Original teaser, trailer and TV spots

Electronic press kit

Image gallery

DISC TWO: KILLER CUT

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Killer Cut

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing