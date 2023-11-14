For All Mankind S1, The Equalizer 3, The Nun II, Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collection & More Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases

Tuesday, Nov. 14 brings a whole new slate of physical media releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. We’ll start with The Equalizer 3 arriving on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copies, as well as in a 3-Movie Collection with all three franchise films on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD.

Warner Bros. horror film The Nun II releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, each with a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

Both animated Spider-Man films featuring Miles Morales are releasing in the limited Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition that includes a 7-inch vinyl record, A$AP Rocky, Roisee, comic book art cards, and a replica of Miles Morales’ sketchbook.

Steven Spielberg’s first film Duel (1971) has been remastered for release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, The Criterion Collection releases a 4k remaster of Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven” (1978) starring Richard Gere and Brooke Adams.

On 1080p Blu-ray, Spirited Away: Live on Stage features two performances from the show’s 2022 run, the first season of For All Mankind arrives in a 4-disc edition from SPHE, and The Sonny Chiba Collection: Volume 2 4-disc edition from Shout! Factory features 7 films from the martial arts icon. See more releases below with links to Amazon and Best Buy.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 14, 2023

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.