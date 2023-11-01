Home4k Blu-rayAnimated Spider-Man Films Releasing In Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector's Edition with Vinyl Record...
Animated Spider-Man Films Releasing In Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition with Vinyl Record + more

Both animated Spider-Man films featuring Miles Morales are releasing in this limited Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on November 14, 2023.

The edition presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) on 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and Digital (via redeemable code) in special 3D packaging.

The collectible edition includes a 7-inch vinyl record with 2 songs from across the Spider-Verse: “Calling” by Metro Boomin and “Am I Dreaming” by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee, comic book art cards, and a replica of Miles Morales’ sketchbook.

Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition is priced $89.99 (List: $119.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • 7 inch Vinyl Record with 2 songs from across the Spider-Verse: “Calling” by Metro Boomin and “Am I Dreaming” by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee
  • Comic book art cards
  • Replica of Miles Sketchbook

Product Description: The 4-disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition comes with a 7’’ vinyl with two songs from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, all-new exclusive comic book art cards, and an exclusive replica of Miles’ sketchbook – all inspired by both Spider-Verse films.

Synopsis: The Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, (2018, Best Animated Feature Film) follows the emotionally resonant and action-packed adventures of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teenager, whose life transforms after a radioactive spider from another dimension grants him extraordinary abilities. With the guidance of newfound friends Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker, Miles must quickly learn to master his newfound powers to combat evil.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles gets catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

