Steven Spielberg’s First Film ‘Duel’ (1971) Has Been Remastered In 4k with HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

HD Report
Duel (1971) 4k Blu-ray

Steven Spielberg’s first film Duel (1971) has been remastered for release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 14, 2023. The 2-disc combo edition from Universal/SDS includes a UHD BD-100, BD-50, and Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Duel is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 1.85:1 aspect with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features include the original TV version of Duel in 1.33:1 aspect ratio but only in HD (1080p), as well as a conversation with Steven Spielberg, two featurettes, photograph and poster gallery.

Special Features

  • Original TV Movie Version Duel (HD)
  • A Conversation with Director Steven Spielberg
  • Steven Spielberg and the Small Screen
  • Richard Matheson: The Writing of Duel
  • Photograph and Poster Gallery

Duel (1971) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital ediiton is priced $29.98. Pre-orders available on Amazon

