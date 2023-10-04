The Equalizer 3 Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray/SteelBook & Digital 4k UHD [Updated]

The Equalizer 3 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition Order on Amazon

The Equalizer 3 is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14, following an early digital release on Oct. 3, 2023. The film premiered in theaters in the US on September 1, 2023, earning $158.5M at the worldwide box office on an estimated $70M budget.

The 4k UHD Blu-ray combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 1080p Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k. A Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy also includes Blu-ray and Digital Copies.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, The Equalizer 3 is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision & HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel audio.

Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features exclusive to the Blu-ray editions feature over 15 minutes of deleted scenes, along with extras available in all disc formats including Blood Brothers, Call To Action, Denzel and Dakota: A Reunion, and Jacob Banks “Monster” Lyric Video among others.

The Equalizer 3 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $29.96 (List: $49.99) and Blu-ray $22.96 at Amazon. The Limited Edition 4k SteelBook is priced $39.99 from Best Buy.

The digital purchase of The Equalizer 3 is priced $24.99 on Amazon (X-Ray Bonus Edition), Apple TV, and Vudu.

Special Features

15 minutes of deleted scenes (Blu-ray Exclusive)

Blood Brothers: The Collaboration of Denzel Washington & Antoine Fuqua

Call To Action

Robert McCall: A Man of the People

Denzel and Dakota: A Reunion

Postcards from the Amalfi Coast

Jacob Banks “Monster” Lyric Video

The Equalizer 3 Blu-ray/Digital Edition Order on Amazon

The Equalizer 3 4k Blu-ray SteelBook available at Best Buy

The Equalizer 3 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition Order on Amazon

The Equalizer 3 Blu-ray/Digital Edition Order on Amazon

Storyline: Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

Article updated with bonus features and release dates. Original publish date Sept. 7, 2023.