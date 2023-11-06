Gran Turismo, Violent Night 4k, Fargo 4k, Witness 4k, Star Trek: Picard Legacy Collection & More New Releases Tuesday, Nov. 7

There are plenty of new 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-rays to let you know about for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Let’s start with Gran Turismo, a surprisingly good theatrical experience that arrives in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray. George Lucas’ coming-of-age film American Graffiti releases on 4k Blu-ray for the first time to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. And, 2x Oscar-winning film Fargo is getting released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.
Witness starring Harrison Ford has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray from Arrow. Black Hawk Down gets a new 4k Blu-ray release now with Dolby Vision in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, The Guns of Navarone (1961) has been also repackaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook now with Dolby Vision on 4k Blu-ray. Other 4k upgrades include Scrooged, Trading Places, and a re-release of Scarface in a 4k SteelBook.
On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection is a 54-disc Blu-ray set that includes all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the four Star Trek TNG films, and 3 seasons of Star Trek: Picard. Kevin Smith’s Clerks films have been packaged in a collectible edition from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. And, five movies from The Marx Brothers have been restored for release on 1080p Blu-ray. See more new releases with links to purchase from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart below.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Nov. 7, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- American Graffiti (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital – Universal
- American Graffiti (1973) 4k SteelBook @Best Buy – Universal
- Black Hawk Down (2001) 4k SteelBook with Dolby Vision
- Fargo (1996) 2-disc edition Shout! Factory
- Gran Turismo (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Gran Turismo (2023) 4k SteelBook Best Buy
- Scarface (1983) 40th Anniv. SteelBoook Best Buy
- Scrooged (1988) 4k Blu-ray 35th Anniversary
- The Guns of Navarone (1961) 4k SteelBook
- Trading Places (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Violent Night (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Violent Night (2022) 4k SteelBook
- Witness (1985) Limited Edition – Arrow Video (was 10/31/23)
Blu-ray
- American Graffiti (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital – Universal
- American Graffiti (1973) 4k SteelBook – Universal
- Black Hawk Down (2001) 4k SteelBook with Dolby Vision
- Gran Turismo (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Clerks I-III Premium Box Set Lionsgate
- Scarface (1983) 40th Anniv. SteelBoook Best Buy
- Fargo (1996) 2-disc edition Shout! Factory
- South Park: The Complete Twenty-Sixth Season
- South Park: The Streaming Wars
- Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection All Movies, TV Series + Memorabilia
- Surviving the Game (1994)
- The American Buffalo – A Film by Ken Burns (2023)
- The Guns of Navarone (1961) 4k SteelBook
- The Marx Brothers Animal Crackers (1930)
- The Marx Brothers The Cocoanuts (1929)
- The Marx Brothers Duck Soup (1933)
- The Marx Brothers Horse Feathers (1932)
- The Marx Brothers Monkey Business (1931)
- The Miracle Club (2023)
- The Office: Complete Christmas Collection
- Trading Places (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar 6 movies – The Criterion Collection
