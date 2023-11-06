Home4k Blu-rayGran Turismo, Violent Night 4k, Fargo 4k, Witness 4k, Star Trek: Picard...
Gran Turismo, Violent Night 4k, Fargo 4k, Witness 4k, Star Trek: Picard Legacy Collection & More New Releases Tuesday, Nov. 7

There are plenty of new 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-rays to let you know about for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Let’s start with Gran Turismo, a surprisingly good theatrical experience that arrives in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray. George Lucas’ coming-of-age film American Graffiti releases on 4k Blu-ray for the first time to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. And, 2x Oscar-winning film Fargo is getting released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. 

Witness starring Harrison Ford has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray from Arrow. Black Hawk Down gets a new 4k Blu-ray release now with Dolby Vision in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, The Guns of Navarone (1961) has been also repackaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook now with Dolby Vision on 4k Blu-ray. Other 4k upgrades include Scrooged, Trading Places, and a re-release of Scarface in a 4k SteelBook.

On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection is a 54-disc Blu-ray set that includes all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the four Star Trek TNG films, and 3 seasons of Star Trek: Picard. Kevin Smith’s Clerks films have been packaged in a collectible edition from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. And, five movies from The Marx Brothers have been restored for release on 1080p Blu-ray. See more new releases with links to purchase from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart below.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Nov. 7, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

