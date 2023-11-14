The Creator now available to purchase in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

20th Century Studios’ The Creator is now available to purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. The digital release predates physical media editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12, 2023.

The digital and Blu-ray purchases include the 55-minute extra “True Love: Making The Creator” with Director Gareth Edwards and the production crew behind the movie.

How much does it cost? The Creator is priced $19.99 from most digital movie services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

Byline: Against the backdrop of a war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence, a former soldier finds the secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child.

Summary: Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and humankind. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child, in this epic sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a screenplay by Edwards and Chris Weitz.