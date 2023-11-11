Spirited Away: Live on Stage Blu-ray Features Two Casts & Performances

Spirited Away- Live on Stage Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature film Spirited Away (2001) inspired a live theatrical presentation that is captured in Spirited Away: Live on Stage arriving on Blu-ray Disc on Nov. 14, 2023, in association with Studio Ghibli and presented by Toho.

The Blu-ray physical media presents two unique casts and performances from the show’s 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, featuring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro.

On Blu-ray Disc, the video is presented in 1080p (HD) resolution with Dolby Digital 2.0 audio. The 2-disc edition includes two Blu-rays in BD-25 format.

Description: Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film comes to life in this first-ever stage adaptation full of dazzling sets, captivating musical numbers, and wondrous puppets of beloved characters. Adapted and directed by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Misérables), Spirited Away: Live on Stage features two unique casts and performances filmed during the show’s acclaimed 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, featuring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro.