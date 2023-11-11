HomeBlu-ray DiscSpirited Away: Live on Stage Blu-ray Features Two Casts & Performances
Blu-ray DiscNews

Spirited Away: Live on Stage Blu-ray Features Two Casts & Performances

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Spirited Away- Live on Stage Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature film Spirited Away (2001) inspired a live theatrical presentation that is captured in Spirited Away: Live on Stage arriving on Blu-ray Disc on Nov. 14, 2023, in association with Studio Ghibli and presented by Toho.

The Blu-ray physical media presents two unique casts and performances from the show’s 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, featuring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro.

On Blu-ray Disc, the video is presented in 1080p (HD) resolution with Dolby Digital 2.0 audio. The 2-disc edition includes two Blu-rays in BD-25 format.

Spirited Away: Live on Stage on Blu-ray is priced $22.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.

Description: Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film comes to life in this first-ever stage adaptation full of dazzling sets, captivating musical numbers, and wondrous puppets of beloved characters. Adapted and directed by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Misérables), Spirited Away: Live on Stage features two unique casts and performances filmed during the show’s acclaimed 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, featuring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro.

Previous article
Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Be Released On Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, 4k?
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Be Released On Blu-ray, DVD,...

HD Report - 0
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will release on 4k Blu-ray in...

HD Report - 0
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection

Resident Evil Movies Releasing In 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection

HD Report - 0