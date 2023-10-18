The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection Presents All Films On 4k Blu-ray & Digital with HDR & Dolby Atmos

The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

All three ‘Equalizer’ films starring Denzel Washington have been collected in The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection arriving November 14, 2023. The 3-Disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a code to redeem Digital Copies of the film.

The collection arrives simultaneously with the third film in the franchise, The Equalizer 3.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, the first two ‘Equalizer’ films are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The Equalizer 3 is presented at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision in addition to HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 for all three movies.

Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection is currently priced $43.99 (List: $95.99) on Amazon.

Description: The Equalizer: Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has put his mysterious past behind him and is dedicated to living a new, quiet life. But when he meets a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he can’t stand idly by. Armed with hidden skills that allow him to serve vengeance against anyone who would brutalize the helpless, McCall comes out of his self-imposed retirement and finds his desire for justice reawakened. The Equalizer 2: Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when it is someone he loves? The Equalizer 3: Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, Robert McCall discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.