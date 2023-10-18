Home4k Blu-rayThe Equalizer 3-Movie Collection Presents All Films On 4k Blu-ray & Digital...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection Presents All Films On 4k Blu-ray & Digital with HDR & Dolby Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection- 4k Blu-ray
The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

All three ‘Equalizer’ films starring Denzel Washington have been collected in The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection arriving November 14, 2023. The 3-Disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a code to redeem Digital Copies of the film.

The collection arrives simultaneously with the third film in the franchise, The Equalizer 3.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, the first two ‘Equalizer’ films are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The Equalizer 3 is presented at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision in addition to HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 for all three movies.

Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection is currently priced $43.99 (List: $95.99) on Amazon.

Description: The Equalizer: Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has put his mysterious past behind him and is dedicated to living a new, quiet life. But when he meets a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he can’t stand idly by. Armed with hidden skills that allow him to serve vengeance against anyone who would brutalize the helpless, McCall comes out of his self-imposed retirement and finds his desire for justice reawakened. The Equalizer 2: Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when it is someone he loves? The Equalizer 3: Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, Robert McCall discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

The Equalizer (2014)
A man who believes he has put his mysterious past behind him cannot stand idly by when he meets a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters.

The Equalizer 2 (2018)
Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

The Equalizer 3 (2023)
Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

Previous article
Young Guns (1988) Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos
Next article
Oppenheimer 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Editions Up For Pre-order
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Oppenheimer Blu-ray

Oppenheimer 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Editions Up For Pre-order

HD Report - 0
Young Guns 35th Anniv 4k uhd

Young Guns (1988) Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD with Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Barbie Blu-ray

Barbie Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

HD Report - 0