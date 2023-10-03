Our Top Picks: New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 3, 2023

Here is a highlight of new Blu-ray (1080p) releases for Oct. 3, 2023. Be sure to check out our article covering new 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray releases for this week, as well as our lists of upcoming Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

New on Blu-ray, A24’s Talk to Me arrives in several disc editions including exclusives from Amazon and Walmart. 20th Century Studios’s Prey (previously only available on Hulu in the US) releases on Blu-ray Disc for the first time. And, RWBY: Volume 9 arrives in a 2-disc edition from Warner Home Video.

New HD presentations of remastered films this week include sci-fi classic It Came from Outer Space (1953), Stephen King’s The Mist (including the black & white version), Nicolas Roeg’s 70s drama Don’t Look Now, from Criterion Collection, Paramount Pictures’ Scream 3 (2000), and classic Universal horror films including The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954).

Other 4k remasters include The Sting (1973) (in the Universal Essentials Collection), The Black Phone (2021), Night Of The Demons (1988), Night Of The Demons 2 (1994), and Night Of The Demons 3 (1997).

There is also a re-release of Zack Synder’s Justice League Trilogy that includes 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of the film.

New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 3, 2023

Don’t Look Now (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray – Criterion

Immoral Guild Complete Collection 2-disc edition Sentai

Ip Man (2008) SteelBook

Night Of The Demons (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Scream Factory

Night Of The Demons 2 (1994) Blu-ray Scream Factory

Night Of The Demons 3 (1997) Blu-ray Scream Factory

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 20th Century Studios

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook @Best Buy

RWBY: Volume 9 Warner Bros.

Scream: The Original Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital – Paramount

Talk to Me (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate

Talk to Me (2023) Walmart Exclusive

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

The Mist (2007) 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate

The Mist (2007) 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Best Buy SteelBook

The Mummy (1932) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal

The Sting (1973) 2-Disc Universal Essentials Collection

Zack Synder’s Justice League Trilogy 8-disc “slim” edition

