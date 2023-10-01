Prey, Talk To Me, Zack Synder’s Justice League Trilogy & More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

Here are the 4k Blu-ray releases (some are combo editions with Blu-ray) for the week of October 3, 2023. On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray A24’s Talk to Me arrives in several disc editions including exclusives from Amazon and Walmart. 20th Century Studios’s Prey (previously only available on Hulu in the US) releases in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions. Classic sci-fi movie It Came from Outer Space (1953) has been restored in 4k (also available in a Universal Collector’s Edition). And, Zack Synder’s Justice League Trilogy gets re-released in a 4k UHD edition. Stephen King’s The Mist has been upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray.

Universal is also releasing four classic horror films to 4k BD including The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954). Paramount continues the 4k remasters of early Scream franchise films with a 4k Blu-ray release of Scream 3 (2000). And, other 4k releases on Oct. 3 include The Sting (1973) – Universal Essentials Collection, The Black Phone (2021), Night Of The Demons (1988), and Don’t Look Now (1973) from The Criterion Collection.

4k UHD Blu-ray, Oct. 3, 2023

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal

Don’t Look Now (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray – Criterion

It Came from Outer Space (1953) 2-Disc Universal Essentials Collection

It Came from Outer Space (1953) 2-Disc edition

Night Of The Demons (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Scream Factory

Phantom of the Opera (1943) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 20th Century Studios

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook @Best Buy

Scream 3 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Digital – Paramount

Scream 3 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook – Paramount

Scream: The Original Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital – Paramount

Talk to Me (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Exclusive

Talk to Me (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate

The Black Phone (2021) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal

The Mist (2007) 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate

The Mist (2007) 4-Disc Collector’s Edition Best Buy SteelBook

The Mummy (1932) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal Universal

The Sting (1973) 2-Disc Universal Essentials Collection

Zack Synder’s Justice League Trilogy 8-disc “slim” edition

