A24’s ‘Talk to Me’ Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Talk to Me (2023) 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Edition

A24’s horror/thriller film Talk to Me is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD, as well as exclusive 4k Blu-ray editions from Amazon and Walmart. The movie will be available in digital formats on Sept. 12, followed by discs on Oct. 3, 2023.

Each 4k Blu-ray edition from Lionsgate comes with 4k Blu-ray, 1080 Blu-ray, and Digital Code. The 1080p Blu-ray combo edition comes with a DVD and Digital Code.

On 4k Blu-ray, Talk to Me is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Audio specs (Dolby Atmos expected) are to be confirmed.

Bonus Features

Talk to Me Q&A with Filmmakers Danny & Michael Philippou (Amazon-Exclusive Content)

Audio Commentary with Cowriter-Director Danny Philippou and Director Michael Philippou

“In the Grip of Terror” Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Talk to Me is priced $39.99 (Blu-ray), $32.95 (4k Blu-ray exclusive) and $42.99 (4k Blu-ray).

Talk to Me was directed by Danny and Michael Philippou and stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, and Miranda Otto. The Australian film was written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman.

Synopsis: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

Talk to Me (2023) 4k Blu-ray Edition

Talk to Me (2023) 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive

