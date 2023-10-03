Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition Includes 7″ Vinyl, Artcards & More!

Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The two existing Spider-Man/Miles Morales animated feature films have been packaged in the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition for release on November 14th, 2023. The Limited Edition includes a 7″ vinyl, comic book art cards, a scale replica of Miles’ sketchbook, and premium packaging.

On disc, the edition presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, the Spider-Man movies are presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtracks are provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1-channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition carries an MSRP of $119.99. Pre-order on Amazon

Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Product Description: The 4-disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition comes with a 7’’ vinyl with two songs from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, all-new exclusive comic book art cards, and an exclusive replica of Miles’ sketchbook – all inspired by both Spider-Verse films. The Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, (2018, Best Animated Feature Film) follows the emotionally resonant and action-packed adventures of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Spider-Man™: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teenager, whose life transforms after a radioactive spider from another dimension grants him extraordinary abilities. With the guidance of newfound friends Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker, Miles must quickly learn to master his newfound powers to combat evil. In Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles gets catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Special Features:

Limited Edition

Includes: Across the Spider-Verse 4k UHD & Into the Spider-Verse 4k UHD

7 inch Vinyl Record with 2 songs from across the Spider-Verse: “Calling” by Metro Boomin and “Am I Dreaming” by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee

Comic book art cards

Replica of Miles Sketchbook

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Teen Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his universe and must join with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.

Related Tags: #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse #PhysicalMedia #Marvel #MarvelComics #SpiderMan #Collectible #CollectibleVinyl #Vinyl #LimitedEdition #PaidLink