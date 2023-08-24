Prey 4k UHD Blu-ray Editions Up For Pre-Order + Bonus Features Detailed

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The release of 20th Century Studios’ Prey created quite a stir when announced a week ago, not just because it is part of the bigger Predator franchise but because it showed a commitment by the studios to physical media. Further proof discs are NOT dead came with the announcement of three Disney+ series releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray this fall.

Now, Prey is readily up for pre-order on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD in separate editions. Only the 4k Blu-ray edition comes with a second disc (a 1080p Blu-ray). And, there is a Limited Edition SteelBook available from Best Buy.

The release of Prey is also significant because it offers Dolby Atmos in home media for the first time in the US. Granted, Prey has been available in 4k with HDR since premiering on Hulu a year ago, but not in Atmos. Only Disney+ subscribers overseas had access to the object-based format.

You should know the 1080p Blu-ray does not offer Dolby Atmos, but rather DTS-HD Master Audio with 7.1 channels, which is still a significant upgrade from the Hulu stream. French and Spanish audio is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Over 2 hours of special features sweeten the deal in both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions including a “Making Of Prey” featurette, deleted scenes, audio commentary, and more. Yet another reason to pick up this physical media release is the inclusion of the full-length Comanche Audio Track in addition to English, Spanish, & French.

The disc editions of Prey are listed at $39.99 (4k Blu-ray), $34.99 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD) on Amazon. We expect those prices to drop at least $5 each as the release date nears. The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) is priced $40.99 at Best Buy.

Special Features

Making of Prey: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

Alternative Opening Scene: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Deleted Scene: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Deleted Scene: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray Edition

Prey (2022) Blu-ray

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Available at Best Buy

Synopsis: The epic Predator legacy continues with this action-thriller set in 1719 on the Great Plains with a band of Comanches. When Naru, a ﬁerce and highly skilled young warrior, sets out to protect her people, the prey she stalks turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator — leading to a vicious and terrifying showdown.