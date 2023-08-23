Universal Classic Monster Films Releasing In 4k UHD Blu-ray Editions

The four classic monster films released in October 2022 in the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection have been individually packaged in 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital editions from Universal/SDS for release on October 3, 2023. The single movie editions include The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954).

On 4k Blu-ray, the movies are presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 mono on both the 4k Blu-rays and 1080p Blu-rays. And, each edition includes bonus material (on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs) such as behind-the-scenes documentaries, feature commentaries, production photographs, theatrical trailers, and more (see details below).

Here’s a look at all the single movie Universal Classic Monsters 4k UHD editions with bonus included material.

She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein

The Bride of Frankenstein Archive

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen

Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy

The Mummy Archives

100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen

Back to the Black Lagoon

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Creature from the Black Lagoon (3D Version)

The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection

The Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection (released October 11, 2022) compiles four restored classic horror films in an 8-disc edition that includes The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954).