Universal Classic Monster Films Releasing In 4k UHD Blu-ray Editions

The four classic monster films released in October 2022 in the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection have been individually packaged in 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital editions from Universal/SDS for release on October 3, 2023. The single movie editions include The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954).
On 4k Blu-ray, the movies are presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 mono on both the 4k Blu-rays and 1080p Blu-rays. And, each edition includes bonus material (on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs) such as behind-the-scenes documentaries, feature commentaries, production photographs, theatrical trailers, and more (see details below).
Here’s a look at all the single movie Universal Classic Monsters 4k UHD editions with bonus included material.
The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Disc 1 UHD
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Bride of Frankenstein (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
- She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein
- The Bride of Frankenstein Archive
- 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
- Trailer Gallery
- Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen
The Mummy (1932) Disc 1 UHD
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Mummy (1932) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
- Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed
- He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce
- Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy
- The Mummy Archives
- 100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era
- Trailer Gallery
- Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong
- Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) Disc 1 UHD
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Creature from the Black Lagoon (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
- Back to the Black Lagoon
- Production Photographs
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
- Trailer Gallery
- Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver
Phantom of the Opera (1943) Disc 1 UHD
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Phantom of the Opera (1943) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked
- Production Photographs
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
- Theatrical Trailer
- Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen
