New 4k/Blu-ray Releases This Week: Star Trek TNG films, Warner Bros. 100 Collections, & more!

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray this week! To celebrate its 100th Anniversary, Warner Bros. has put together 4 boxed collections of movies including Volume 1: Award Winners, Volume 2: Comedies, Dramas & Musicals, Volume 3: Fantasy, Action & Adventure, and Volume 4: Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror. Each volume contains 25 recognized films in collectible packaging with a WB shield pin and a 28-page booklet featuring original posters, production notes, and behind-the-scenes photos.
Also celebrating Warner Bros. 100 are two classic titles remastered in 4k including Cool Hand Luke (1967) and The Maltese Falcon (141) in 4k Blu-ray combo editions. The movies follow the first 4k title under the WB100 label which was the Oscar-winning drama Training Day released last February.
From Paramount Home Media, all four Star Trek: The Next Generation movies have been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby TrueHD with 7.1 channels. The films are available in Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection as well as single-movie editions. (Read a review of Star Trek: Generations on 4k Blu-ray.)
See a list of new discs this week below. Keep in mind, most 4k Blu-ray releases also include newly-remastered 2k Blu-ray copies.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, April 4, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Cool Hand Luke (1967) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. 100
- Cool Hand Luke (1967) Warner Bros. 100 Best Buy SteelBook
- Midnight Run (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Star Trek: Generations (1994) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Maltese Falcon (1941) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. 100
Blu-ray
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XII 3-Discs + Slipcover
- Star Trek: Generations (1994) Blu-ray/Digital – new remaster + Dolby TrueHD 7.1
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996) Blu-ray/Digital – new remaster + Dolby TrueHD 7.1
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) Blu-ray/Digital – new remaster + Dolby TrueHD 7.1
- Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) Blu-ray/Digital – new remaster + Dolby TrueHD 7.1
- Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 1 Award Winners 25-Film Blu-ray/Digital Collection
- Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 2 Comedies, Dramas & Musicals 25-Film Blu-ray/Digital Collection
- Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 3 Fantasy, Action & Adventure 25-Film Blu-ray/Digital Collection
- Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 4 Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror 25-Films Blu-ray/Digital Collection
